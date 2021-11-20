IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Telangana over the weekend

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall at a few places over the weekend for Telangana, informed K Nagarathna, Head, Weather Forecasting, IMD Hyderabad.

IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall for the Nalgonda and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts of Telangana.

"Due to a low-pressure area over the southeast and adjoining Bay of Bengal, Telangana is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at a few places over the weekend," said Nagarathna

"Heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places including Nalgonda and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri," he added.