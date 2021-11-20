Nation Current Affairs 20 Nov 2021 IMD predicts light t ...
IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Telangana over the weekend

ANI
Published Nov 20, 2021, 12:13 pm IST
Updated Nov 20, 2021, 12:13 pm IST
IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall for the Nalgonda and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts of Telangana
Light to moderate rain predicted for Telangana. (DC file image)
Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall at a few places over the weekend for Telangana, informed K Nagarathna, Head, Weather Forecasting, IMD Hyderabad.

IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall for the Nalgonda and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts of Telangana.

 

"Due to a low-pressure area over the southeast and adjoining Bay of Bengal, Telangana is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at a few places over the weekend," said Nagarathna

"Heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places including Nalgonda and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri," he added.

...
