High quality HR, basic infra key to improving govt machinery: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said high quality human resources and the basic infrastructure to effectively implement their service are inevitable to improve the administrative machinery in a state and his government's focus is to ensure both.

Speaking during the passing out parade of the new batch of the fire and rescue personnel here, he said a total of 49 new personnel are inducted into the force and they are educationally qualified and well-trained to deliver their best performance to the society.

Over 1000 civil volunteers would also be part of the Fireforce on Saturday under the recently constituted Civil Defence Force to strengthen the disaster management initiatives of the southern state, he said.

Thirty per cent of the civil volunteers would be women, who could play a key role in rehabilitating affected families during the time of emergencies, he said.

The objective of the LDF government was to prepare and equip the state Fire force to deal with any emergency situation, the chief minister added.

"High quality human resources and the basic infrastructure to effectively implement their service are inevitable to improve the administrative machinery in a state. My government is trying to ensure both these," he said.

Lauding the committed service of the state Fire force especially during the time of deadly floods and other natural disasters and also during the COVID times, Vijayan wished the new members could make more effective interventions according to the interests and demands of the society.

Unfortunately, Kerala has become a place where natural disasters recur in frequent intervals and an effective rescue operation has to be showcased during the time of emergencies.

Insisting that modernisation of the fire force was essential to meet the frequent natural disasters, he also flagged off a set of advanced vehicles including 27 fire rescue vehicles and 14 fiber boats to be inducted into the force.