Heavy rains: Pilgrimage at Sabarimala temple suspended for a day

ANI
Published Nov 20, 2021, 1:15 pm IST
Updated Nov 20, 2021, 1:15 pm IST
A red alert has been issued for Kakki-Anathode reservoir (gates open) and Pamba dam, said District Collector Dr Divya Iyer
The pilgrims will be allowed in different batches after ensuring necessary security. (DC Photo)
 The pilgrims will be allowed in different batches after ensuring necessary security. (DC Photo)

Pathanamthitta: Pathanamthitta district administration has suspended pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple, which is situated in the district, for a day on Saturday, due to heavy rains and rising water levels in the Pamba river.

A red alert has been issued for Kakki-Anathode reservoir (gates open) and Pamba dam, said District Collector Dr Divya Iyer.

 

"The pilgrims who have booked via virtual queue will be given the opportunity for darshan in the nearest possible slot once the weather conditions turn conducive. We request the pilgrims to cooperate by not undertaking the journey during this time," said the Pathanamthitta district collector Divya S Iyer.

The administration has also said that it will make arrangements for the devotees to reach Pamba from the Nilakkal base camp. The pilgrims will be allowed in different batches after ensuring necessary security. They will be allowed in batches at regular intervals after monitoring the water level of the Pamba river and dam.

 

The decision was taken in a meeting between Pathanamthitta district collector Iyer and Sabarimala ADM Arjun Pandyan.

Location: India, Kerala


