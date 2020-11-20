The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 20 Nov 2020 Trade unions rally b ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Trade unions rally behind KCR against privatisation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S A ISHAQUI
Published Nov 20, 2020, 9:37 am IST
Updated Nov 20, 2020, 9:37 am IST
The employees and workers unions of several PSUs were agitating against BJP's privatisation move
Telangana Chief Minister KCR (PTI)
 Telangana Chief Minister KCR (PTI)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has proved his political acumen once again by touching the emotive issue of divestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) by the BJP government at the Centre.

The employees and workers unions of several PSUs were agitating against the move of the BJP, saying it would ruin several premier institutions of the nation while private corporates would whisk away the fruits, even as lives of employees would be dragged to the crossroads.

 

Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao raised the disinvestment issue on Wednesday during the Parliamentary Party and Legislature Party meeting at Telangana Bhavan. He assured employees and workers unions of PSUs including Life Insurance Corporation of India, BHEL and others that TRS would stand behind them for their fight against the Central government.

He assured workers and union leaders of leading their movement personally to build pressure on the BJP government at the Centre. Hyderabad is the hub of various PSUs, which includes BHEL, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Electronics Corporation of India Ltd, Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd and Sponge Iron India Ltd.

 

Apart from the Central PSUs, Hyderabad had a large number of employees of the Life Insurance Corporation, South-Central Railway, BSNL and BHEL, some of which were already on cards for disinvestment, and whose employees have been opposing the move of the Centre.

Rao raked the issue of LIC, BSNL and Indian railways even as he extended support from the TRS to the nationwide strike of trade unions on November 26 against disinvestment and the anti-worker policies of the BJP.

This struck political gold with employees opposing privatisation of public sector units coming out in support of the TRS for the upcoming GHMC elections. Thousands of CPSU employees in the city, employee organisations from the LIC, BSNL and SCR held demonstrations at their union offices in the city to thank Chief Minister Rao. Trade unions of BSNL, LIC and SCR passed resolutions expending support to the TRS in the GHMC polls.

 

BSNL employee’s union leaders Sampath Rao, Samba Siva Rao, Sushil Kumar, Chandramouli, LIC employee’s union leaders Thirupathaiah, Mehboob and Rajendra Babu said they would extend full support to TRS in GHMC polls.

Telangana State Planning Board vice chairman and TRS politburo member B Vinod Kumar participated in meetings of employees’ associations of BSNL and the LIC.

...
Tags: trade union strike, bjp privatisation, k chandrashekar rao, telangana cm, nationwide strike
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Bihar Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary addresses the media after resigning from his post following corruption allegations against him, in Patna. (PTI)

Tainted Bihar minister Mewalal Chaudhary quits hours after taking charge

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed.

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed gets 10 years in jail in two more cases

Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said the ghats will be open from 6 am to 6 pm on all days

Jagan to launch Tungabhadra Pushkarams today

It was alleged that the accused had fraudulently conducted illegal and unauthorized mining, quarrying and transportation of limestone in Konanki village of Piduguralla mandal, Kesanupalli and Nadikudi villages of Dachepalli mandal in Guntur district for several years.

CBI raids former Telugu Desam MLA Srinivas Rao in illegal mining cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

12 civilians injured as militants' attempt to target CRPF with grenade fail

Representational image

Veteran journalist Patricia Mukhim quits Editors Guild of India

Veteran journalist Patricia Mukhim. (Facebook pic)

As COVID-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal seeks to impose localised 'lockdown'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

11 killed, 16 injured in truck crash near Vadodara; PM Modi condoles deaths

Mangled remains of a mini-truck after it rammed into another truck, on the outskirts of Vadodara, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. At least 10 people were killed and 16 others injured in the mishap. (PTI)

PM Modi dials US President-elect Joe Biden, vows to strengthen bilateral ties

PM Narendra Modi with then Vice President Joe Biden
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham