search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Uttar Pradesh: Man chops off wife's tongue over argument over dowry

ANI
Published Nov 20, 2018, 9:42 am IST
Updated Nov 20, 2018, 9:42 am IST
The police have registered a case against the husband, Akash, who is the son of a police constable.
The woman said she was later treated at a local hospital, but was held captive by the accused's family for 10 days, before she was freed by her father. (Representational Image)
 The woman said she was later treated at a local hospital, but was held captive by the accused's family for 10 days, before she was freed by her father. (Representational Image)

Kanpur: In a bizarre incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh chopped off his wife's tongue over an argument over dowry. Following the incident the woman was allegedly held captive for 10 days before she was freed by her family from the house in Barra area of Kanpur district.

The police have registered a case against the husband, Akash, who is the son of a police constable.

 

On Novermber 6, Akash chopped off the woman's tongue in a fit of rage over an argument over dowry, the FIR said. The woman said she was later treated at a local hospital, but was held captive by the accused's family for 10 days, before she was freed by her father on November 15, the complainant told police.  

The family has also alleged that police have not taken action against the accused as his father is a police officer. Following her complaint, the SSP ordered the arrest police to take immediate action against the accused.

...
Tags: tongue chopped off, man chops off wife's tongue, dowry dispute, up crime
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone most influential Indians

It noted that Olympic winner and ace shuttler PV Sindhu forayed into the top 15 influencers of India, suggesting the increasing popularity of sports personalities, other than cricketers. (Facebook Screengrab)
 

He is doing what he wants: Bishan Bedi slams Virat Kohli over Anil Kumble's ouster

Before Ravi Shastri took over the reigns, the flamboyant right-hander was involved in an ugly spat with former coach Anil Kumble, that led to the resignation of the latter. (Photo: PTI)
 

Miss World is all about young women who bring about a global change: Manushi Chillar

Being a champion for several causes, Manushi says that the Miss World pageantry has far evolved from the bikini contest it was first envisioned to be in the 1950s. (Facebook Screengrab/ @manushichhillarofficial)
 

Toyota Corolla China-spec vs US-spec: what’s the difference?

Here’s how the new generation US-spec and China-spec Corolla sedan differ from each other.
 

Workplace romance has become less acceptable after #MeToo movement: study

Close to 20 firms in the UK have gone ahead and banned workplace romance (Photo: AFP)
 

Google Chromecast 3 review: The same old with a better new

The new Chromecast 3 (3rd generation 2018) is available on Flipkart for a price of Rs 3,499 and considered as a complete value for money product if you don’t already own a smart TV.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

As Chandrababu Naidu meets Mamata Banerjee, BJP says 'futile attempt'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu address the media after their closed door meeting at Nabanna in Kolkata Monday Nov 19 2018. (Photo: PTI)

Army soldier killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian, 4 militants shot dead

A joint team of the Army's paratroopers, the state police and the CRPF were on a cordon and search operation at Nadigam village, 60 km from Srinagar, when the terrorists opened fire at them, leading to an encounter. (Representational Image)

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE: Second, final phase of voting begins

Of 72 seats, the polling for two constituencies- Amaamora and Modh is being held from 7 am to 3 pm while voting in the remainder of the constituencies will take place from 8 am to 5 pm. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Hyderabad: Parents submit PIL, seek hygienic food

The Hyderabad High Court has suo motto taken up a PIL on supplying of substandard food to students in schools at Ramaiahpatnam and Ulavapadu mandals in Prakasam district under the mid-day meal scheme.

Ensure party manifestos follow MCC: Hyderabad HC tells Election Commission

Hyderabad High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham