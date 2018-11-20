search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu CM visits cyclone Gaja-hit areas, likely to meet PM Modi on Thursday

PTI
Published Nov 20, 2018, 2:04 pm IST
Updated Nov 20, 2018, 2:04 pm IST
The chief minister, who announced a Rs 1,000-crore package on Monday for immediate relief and rehabilitation work.
'We have sought appointment with him (Modi). We expect that it could be given day after tomorrow (Thursday). The state government will certainly take steps to get central funds and submit details of the damage with proof,' Palaniswami said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 'We have sought appointment with him (Modi). We expect that it could be given day after tomorrow (Thursday). The state government will certainly take steps to get central funds and submit details of the damage with proof,' Palaniswami said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Pudukottai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday visited the districts hit by Cyclone Gaja, distributed relief materials among the affected people and indicated he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this week to seek central assistance.

"We have sought appointment with him (Modi). We expect that it could be given day after tomorrow (Thursday). The state government will certainly take steps to get central funds and submit details of the damage with proof," Palaniswami told reporters here during his visit to Pudukottai and Thanjavur districts in the morning.

 

The cyclone crossed the coast near Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district, about 300 km from Chennai, with a speed of up to 120 kmph last Friday, claiming 46 lives and leaving a trail of destruction in over 10 districts in southern Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, relief work was hampered after various parts of the Cauvery delta region, including the cyclone-hit Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur districts, were lashed by heavy rains since Tuesday morning The weather office has forecast heavy rains in the region under the influence of a well-marked low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.

Amid criticism of his government's handling of the situation, the chief minister, who announced a Rs 1,000-crore package on Monday for immediate relief and rehabilitation work, urged the Opposition to bury political differences and contribute towards the relief activities.

Citing the recent devastating floods in Kerala, Palaniswami said the Opposition there raised no issues then, though it took about a month for the relief activities to be completed. Everyone should go by their conscience and do their bit in helping the affected people, Palaniswami said. On the people's anger over alleged tardy relief works in some places, he said it was due to the government's precautionary measures that loss of lives had been minimised.

None can predict the magnitude of a natural phenomenon and 'Gaja' has left a huge trail of destruction, the chief minister said, adding that the government was taking steps on a war-footing to address the people's issues. Earlier, accompanied by ministers and officials, Palaniswami inspected some coconut groves devastated by the cyclone in Thanjavur district and also distributed relief materials, including rice and other essential articles, to the affected people.

At Pattukottai, he distributed Rs 30 lakh as compensation to a woman, who lost all her three sons in a wall collapse in the wake of the cyclone. The state government had announced a Rs 10-lakh solatium to the kin of those killed in the cyclone.

A report from Nagapattinam said several areas in the district including Vedaranyam and Sirkazhi were experiencing intermittent heavy rains, affecting the relief operations. Protests by the public were reported in some places demanding supply of drinking water and restoration of electricity supply.

On Monday, Palaniswami took stock of the situation at a high-level meeting in Chennai and announced an immediate cash assistance totalling Rs 8,800 to each family sheltered in relief camps, besides 10-kg rice and four litres of kerosene. Palaniswami had said the toll in the cyclone has risen to 46, while as many as 2,51,674 people were staying in relief camps.

...
Tags: k palaniswami, cyclone gaja, pm modi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Pudukkottai




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Wipe cruelty from your diet’ toilet paper hits Kolkata washrooms

10,000 tonnes of human waste–fed fish are reared in the east Kolkata wetlands each year.
 

Indian-American student elected president of Harvard student's body

Palaniappan (L) said she and Huesa (R) planned to work on improving the Council's communication with the student body in their initial days in office. (Photo: Facebook | Sruthi Palaniappan)
 

Renault Nov offers: Kwid, Duster, Captur, Lodgy get cash discounts, corporate bonus

All offers are valid till 30 November, 2018.
 

IFFI 2018: Akshay Kumar and Bollywood meet global cinema in this new and old combo

Akshay Kumar
 

Australia vs India: Live streaming, telecast, fixtures, squads and more

Virat Kohli-led Team India will kick off their Australia tour when the two teams lock horns at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday for the first of the three T20Is. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Jeep Compass discounts: save more than Rs 50,000

Exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 applicable across the country while cash and corporate discounts can be availed from dealer level
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

On toxic Delhi air, minister says will consider artificial rain if situation worsens

Joggers and cyclists at Delhi's Rajpath on Tuesday morning. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Congress demands probe after CBI officer's claim on Ajit Doval, Union minister

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if his slogan of 'na khaaoonga, na khaane doonga' has now changed into 'sab khane walaon ko bachaoonga, aankh moondte dekhta jaoonga'. (Photo: File)

Absconding ex-Bihar minister Manju Verma surrenders before court

Verma had stepped down as the minister for social welfare in August, following reports that her husband, Chandrashekhar Verma, had close links with Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal. (Photo: File)

32-year-old transgender files nomination papers for Telangana elections

Chandramukhi is pitted against former minister and senior Congress leader Mukhesh Goud and controversial BJP leader T Raja Singh in the constituency. (Photo: Facebook)

Kerala govt's handling of Sabarimala issue 'disappointing': Amit Shah

Amit Shah slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan government's handling of the situation in Sabarimala as 'disappointing' and accused the Kerala government of treating pilgrims as 'Gulag inmates' and making them spend nights next to 'pig droppings'. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham