search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sovan Chatterjee resigns as minister, Mamata Banerjee asks him to quit as mayor too

PTI
Published Nov 20, 2018, 8:59 pm IST
Updated Nov 20, 2018, 8:59 pm IST
Portfolios of Sovan Chatterjee had been handed over to state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim.
The resignation letter of Sovan Chatterjee has been forwarded to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab | @MukulAdhikary5)
 The resignation letter of Sovan Chatterjee has been forwarded to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab | @MukulAdhikary5)

Kolkata: West Bengal Minister for Housing and Fire Services Sovan Chatterjee resigned from the cabinet on Tuesday.

He has also been asked to quit the post of the Kolkata mayor, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

 

"He had earlier expressed his will to resign four-five times... We thought that he will realise (his mistakes). He resigned today and we have accepted it. He has also been asked to quit the post of city mayor," Mamata Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

The resignation letter has been forwarded to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, the chief minister stated.

She said Chatterjee's portfolios had been handed over to state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim.

"Hakim will take additional responsibilities of the two departments held by Chatterjee. Since a mayor has to be elected, we will decide on it later," Banerjee said, adding that Kolkata Municipal Corporation Commissioner Khalil Ahmed had been asked to look after the operations of the civic body.

...
Tags: west bengal, mamata banerjee, sovan chatterjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wants Karan Johar to direct his biopic

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was also part of the "Koffee With Karan" session. (Facebook Screengrab)
 

Here's how you can save money this wedding season

While checking things off their bucket lists, people often end up spending too much, even during highly competitive wedding sales. (Representational Image)
 

Miss World is all about young women who bring about a global change: Manushi Chillar

Being a champion for several causes, Manushi says that the Miss World pageantry has far evolved from the bikini contest it was first envisioned to be in the 1950s. (Facebook Screengrab/ @manushichhillarofficial)
 

Watching more than 2 hrs and 12 mins of TV daily can lead to early death, says study

Those with healthy lifestyles viewed their set for 2.2 hours a day while 2.9 hours was moderately healthy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Only 50 per cent men feel kissing another person counts as cheating: survey

Couples also said that stress; mental health and having children had a negative impact on their sex life (Photo: AFP)
 

Menopause symptoms may be worse for women suffering emotional and physical abuse

Physical abuse increased chances of women suffering from night sweat (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mehbooba Mufti in trouble again as senior PDP leader threatens to quit

Beigh said that he was speaking his 'heart out' but said that he has not yet decided to quit the PDP. (Photo: File)

Delhi police releases photos of 2 terrorists suspected to be in capital

The photograph released along with the advisory shows two bearded men in kurtas and traditional headgear posing next to a milestone reading ‘Delhi 360 km, Ferozepur 9 km’.

BJP to intensify protests against Vijayan-led govt on Sabarimala issue

Police personnel detain the devotees who were staging 'Namajapa' protest against the police restrictions at Sannidhanam, in Sabarimala on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: 71.93 per cent voter turnout recorded in second phase

While polling began at 7 am in two of the 19,336 booths, the rest followed the usual time of 8 am to 5 pm. (Photo: PTI)

Watch: BJP MLA greeted with garland of shoes during campaign in Madhya Pradesh

In a video of the incident, a man can be seen greeting BJP MLA Dilip Shekhawat with a garland of shoes. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham