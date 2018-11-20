search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sangh parivar exploiting Sabarimala issue for political gain: Kerala CM Vijayan

PTI
Published Nov 20, 2018, 4:39 pm IST
Updated Nov 20, 2018, 4:39 pm IST
He also defended arrest of 69 people from Sabarimala temple complex and slammed the Congress for opposing implementation of the SC order.
Alleging that the Sangh Parivar has a 'doctorate in peddling fake news', he said it has unleashed 'fake campaign' against the state maligning its image. (Photo: File)
 Alleging that the Sangh Parivar has a 'doctorate in peddling fake news', he said it has unleashed 'fake campaign' against the state maligning its image. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP and right-wing outfits, accusing them of exploiting the Sabarimala issue for their "political gains" and trying to 'capture' and take control of the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

In hard-hitting remarks amid the continuing protests over the issue of entry of women in menstrual age into the shrine, he alleged the Sangh Parivar's agenda was to create trouble by sending "kar sevaks" to take control of the temple and make the pilgrims the "scapegoats".

 

Addressing a press conference here, he also defended the arrest of 69 people from the temple complex on Sunday night and slammed the Congress for opposing implementation of the Supreme Court order allowing women of all age groups to offer prayers at the hill-top shrine.

He alleged the RSS and Congress "have become one" on the Sabarimala issue.

His comments came on a day when BJP President Amit Shah slammed the LDF government's handling of the situation in Sabarimala as "disappointing" and accused it of treating pilgrims as "Gulag inmates" and making them spend nights next to "pig droppings".

Asserting that his party stands firmly with every Ayyappa devotee who holds the Sabarimala tradition close to his heart, Shah in a series of tweets said BJP would not let the LDF "crush people's faith with impunity".

Vijayan asserted that Sabarimala would not be allowed to be transformed into a "centre of violence" and his government "will not compromise" with those perpetrating violence in the temple complex.

He alleged Sangh Parivar was "exploiting Sabarimala in the name of faith" and trying to take control of Sabarimala temple.

"All protection would be given to the pilgrims visiting the shrine for darshan," Vijayan said.

Targeting the main opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front, he said the Congress' national leadership wanted the Supreme Court verdict to be implemented, but the state unit had a different take.

"Ramesh Chennithala (leader of the opposition in the state assembly) has changed his stance multiple times which ultimately helped the Sangh Parivar politics," he said.

Defending the police action on Sunday night arresting 69 devotees from 'Sannidhanam' (the main temple complex), the Chief Minister said "conscious efforts" were made by some people to stay back there even after the customary closing song "Harivarasanam" and despite prohibitory orders.

"Most of them have not come to the temple through the normal route but preferred the forest path evading checking. Conscious efforts were made by some people to stay back at Sannidhanam even after 'Harivarasanam'," he said.

"Their specific plan is to gain full control of Sabarimala," Vijayan charged and named six Sangh Parivar office bearers whom he alleged posed as devotees to create problems at Sabarimala on Sunday night. The Chief Minister also referred to a BJP circular through which, he said, it had planned to deploy its cadre in an organised manner at Sabarimala to ensure that no young women would enter the shrine on the strength of the September 28 verdict lifting the ban on women in 10-50 age group.

"As per the circular of the BJP, they would be sending the "karsevaks" with a hidden agenda to capture and take control of Sabarimala," Vijayan alleged. 

He also pointed to statements reportedly made by BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai, including that the Sabarimala issue was an "opportunity for the Sangh parivar" and the saffron party and their agitation was "not against women's entry" but against the Communist party.

"Pillai has made it clear earlier itself that Sabairmala issue was a good opportunity for the Sangh parivar," Vijayan alleged.

Alleging that the Sangh Parivar has a "doctorate in peddling fake news", he said it has unleashed "fake campaign" against the state maligning its image. 

...
Tags: pinarayi vijayan, sabarimala
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Quad-eyed Samsung Galaxy A9 is now official

(Photo: Samsung)
 

Here's how saying thank you can help ease depression

The latest study looked at whether gratitude therapy could be used to get teenagers to ditch junk food and eat healthy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'Wipe cruelty from your diet’ toilet paper hits Kolkata washrooms

10,000 tonnes of human waste–fed fish are reared in the east Kolkata wetlands each year.
 

Indian-American student elected president of Harvard student's body

Palaniappan (L) said she and Huesa (R) planned to work on improving the Council's communication with the student body in their initial days in office. (Photo: Facebook | Sruthi Palaniappan)
 

Renault Nov offers: Kwid, Duster, Captur, Lodgy get cash discounts, corporate bonus

All offers are valid till 30 November, 2018.
 

IFFI 2018: Akshay Kumar and Bollywood meet global cinema in this new and old combo

Akshay Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Stalin slams CM Palaniswami's visit to Gaja-hit areas, says relief work a setup

The statement from Stalin came just a few hours after CM Palaniswami accompanied by Deputy CM O Panneerselvam paid a visit to Gaja-hit Pudukkottai area. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Chilli powder thrown at CM Arvind Kejriwal inside Delhi secretariat

The attack took place outside Arvind Kejriwal’s chamber on the third floor around 2:10 pm when he was leaving for lunch. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab/ PTI)

Congress joined hands with Pak, conspiring to defeat PM Modi: Uma Bharti

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh elections, Union Minister Uma Bharti on Monday said launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and said that their leaders have joined hands with Pakistan in order to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

Sushma Swaraj won’t contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections, cites health reasons

Sushma Swaraj is the Lok Sabha MP from Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: File)

Opposition leaders on way to Sabarimala briefly blocked by police

The hill shrine, located about 20 kms away from here, has been witnessing intense protests by devotees against the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all age groups to offer prayers. (Photo: PTI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham