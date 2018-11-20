On toxic Delhi air, minister says will consider artificial rain if situation worsens

New Delhi: In a bid to combat poor air quality which has engulfed the national capital, Minister of State for Environment Mahesh Sharma Tuesday said that inducing artificial rain may be considered.

Delhi's air quality remained 'very poor' on Tuesday due to unfavourable wind and high humidity, authorities said.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "If the situation worsens then the option of cloud seeding to induce rainfall artificially, as an immediate step will be considered."

The overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 349, which comes under the 'very poor' category, according to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR).

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data said 20 areas in Delhi recorded 'very poor' air quality and 13 'poor' air quality.

On Tuesday, the PM2.5 particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres level was recorded at 227, while the PM10 level was recorded at 358, the CPCB data said.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The air quality is very poor and is expected to increase gradually in the next two to three days, but be well within the 'very poor' limit, the SAFAR said in a report.

"At present, winds are unfavourable for dispersion but it may slow down any time with fall in temperature which is expected. Humidity is still high which is unfavourable. Fire counts from stubble burning declined and will have a marginal impact," the report stated.