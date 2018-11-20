'None of you deserve hearing': SC fumes over 'leak' in CBI case

Alok Verma has petitioned the Supreme Court against the government’s decision to strip him of his powers and send him on compulsory leave. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday abruptly adjourned a hearing on exiled CBI director Alok Verma’s petition, reportedly after the leak of vigilance report on corruption allegations.

The documents were submitted in a sealed cover.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi questioned how details were leaked. “None of you deserves a hearing,” Gogoi said, deferring the case.

Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on CBI Director Alok Verma's plea November 29.

Alok Verma has petitioned the Supreme Court against the government’s decision to strip him of his powers and send him on compulsory leave.

In the last hearing on Friday, Supreme Court said Verma had not been given a clean chit in a vigilance report on corruption allegations against him. The report is "complimentary on some charges, not-so-complimentary on some charges and very uncomplimentary on some charges," the court had told the CBI chief, asking him to respond to the report in a sealed cover by Monday.

On Monday, Verma gave his response, on a day a CBI officer, Manish Kumar Sinha, came out with allegations against the agency’s number 2- Rakesh Asthana, who had accused the CBI director of taking bribe.