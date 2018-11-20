search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala govt's handling of Sabarimala issue 'disappointing': Amit Shah

PTI
Published Nov 20, 2018, 11:51 am IST
Updated Nov 20, 2018, 12:42 pm IST
Shah said BJP supports Ayyappa devotees who hold Sabarimala tradition close to heart and won't let LDF 'crush people's faith'.
Amit Shah slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan government's handling of the situation in Sabarimala as 'disappointing' and accused the Kerala government of treating pilgrims as 'Gulag inmates' and making them spend nights next to 'pig droppings'. (Photo: File)
 Amit Shah slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan government's handling of the situation in Sabarimala as 'disappointing' and accused the Kerala government of treating pilgrims as 'Gulag inmates' and making them spend nights next to 'pig droppings'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah Tuesday slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan government's handling of the situation in Sabarimala as "disappointing" and accused the Kerala government of treating pilgrims as "Gulag inmates" and making them spend nights next to "pig droppings".

Asserting that his party stands firmly with every Ayyappa devotee who holds the Sabarimala tradition close to his heart, the BJP President said his party will not let the LDF "crush people's faith with impunity". 

 

In a series of tweets, Shah said, "If several reports of flushing resting places for devotees and them having to spend nights next to pig droppings and dustbin are true, then Pinarayi Vijayan must realize that he can't treat Ayyappa devotees like inmates of Gulag. We won't let LDF crush people's faith with impunity."

 

Gulag was a system of forced labour camps established during Joseph Stalin's rule in the Soviet Union.           

Shah's comments underlined his party's support to devotees protesting against the state government's move to implement a Supreme Court order lifting the bar on women of menstruating age from visiting the temple.  

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has accused the BJP of politicising the court order with the chief minister asserting that it is the job of a government to implement the apex court's order.  

Shah said the way the way Pinarayi Vijayan's government is handling the sensitive issue of Sabarimala is disappointing as the "Kerala police is treating young girls, mothers and aged inhumanly, forcing them to take the arduous pilgrimage, without even basic facilities like food, water, shelter and clean toilets".

 

 

"If Pinarayi Vijayan thinks he can rise against people's movement to preserve Sabarimala by arresting K Surendran, BJP's Thrissur district president and six others, then he is mistaken," Shah said.

 

 

...
Tags: amit shah, sabarimala, pinarayi vijayan, kerala government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IFFI 2018: Akshay Kumar and Bollywood meet global cinema in this new and old combo

Akshay Kumar
 

Australia vs India: Live streaming, telecast, fixtures, squads and more

Virat Kohli-led Team India will kick off their Australia tour when the two teams lock horns at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday for the first of the three T20Is. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Jeep Compass discounts: save more than Rs 50,000

Exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 applicable across the country while cash and corporate discounts can be availed from dealer level
 

Infinix Hot S3X review: The notch gets affordable

The display is one of the strong points of the Hot S3X.
 

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone most influential Indians

It noted that Olympic winner and ace shuttler PV Sindhu forayed into the top 15 influencers of India, suggesting the increasing popularity of sports personalities, other than cricketers. (Facebook Screengrab)
 

He is doing what he wants: Bishan Bedi slams Virat Kohli over Anil Kumble's ouster

Before Ravi Shastri took over the reigns, the flamboyant right-hander was involved in an ugly spat with former coach Anil Kumble, that led to the resignation of the latter. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Absconding ex-Bihar minister Manju Verma surrenders before court

Verma had stepped down as the minister for social welfare in August, following reports that her husband, Chandrashekhar Verma, had close links with Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal. (Photo: File)

32-year-old transgender files nomination papers for Telangana elections

Chandramukhi is pitted against former minister and senior Congress leader Mukhesh Goud and controversial BJP leader T Raja Singh in the constituency. (Photo: Facebook)

Crime thriller 'Chowkidar hi chor' being run in Delhi: Rahul Gandhi

In a post on Twitter, Gandhi wrote in Hindi which roughly translates to,

'None of you deserve hearing': SC angry over 'leak' of Verma's reply

Alok Verma has petitioned the Supreme Court against the government’s decision to strip him of his powers and send him on compulsory leave. (Photo: File)

Sohrabuddin killed with motive of political, monetary gains: Investigator

Sheikh, a suspected gangster with terror links, was shot dead on November 26, 2005 while he was in custody of the Gujarat Police in an alleged fake encounter. His wife Kausar Bi was also allegedly killed in a similar manner within a few days. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham