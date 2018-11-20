search on deccanchronicle.com
KCR failed to deliver, behaves like 'naya nawab': Congress' Khushbu Sundar

PTI
Published Nov 20, 2018, 5:00 pm IST
Updated Nov 20, 2018, 5:00 pm IST
The star campaigner for Congress in Telangana, also claimed that atrocities against women have gone up during the current regime.
The actor-turned-politician also lashed out at Rao for 'failing' to make a Dalit Chief Minister of the state as promised. (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: Describing Telangana Caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as "Naya Nawab" (new king), Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar Tuesday alleged that he 'failed' to deliver what he promised during previous assembly elections.

"The promises made by Rao have gone to the dustbin. The only woman who benefited from his rule was his daughter Kavitha and the only beneficiaries of his administration were his family members. KCR is like naya nawab, who came to power the first time.. He is not behaving like a CM ( Chief Minister).. He is a Commission Man," she alleged.

The actor-turned-politician also lashed out at Rao for 'failing' to make a Dalit Chief Minister of the state as promised.

Listing the poll promises of the Congress, Khushbu said the party assures interest-free loan of up to Rs 10 lakh to Self-Help Groups.

She also said her party was committed towards the Women's Reservation Bill which is stuck in Lok Sabha after it was passed in Rajya Sabha.

Chiding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not taking up the Bill in the Lower House, Khushbu said he lacked the commitment towards women empowerment.

The assembly elections are scheduled to be held on December 7.

Tags: telangana assembly polls, chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, khushbu sundar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




