K T Rama Rao’s wife makes more in his term

Hyderabad: Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, or KTR as he is popularly known, is one of the big five in the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, and filed his nomination papers on Monday from Sircilla.

The affidavit candidates have to file regarding their assets, showed that while his wealth had only marginally increased, his wife K. Shailima’s assets had grown hugely.

From owning properties worth Rs 2.05 crore in 2014, her immovable assets shot up to Rs 27.70 crore. The same was the case with her investments, which increased from Rs 74.65 lakh in shares she owned four years ago, to Rs 8.98 crore. At the same frequency and speed, her liabilities too increased.

According to the affidavit filed by the TRS candidate for Sircilla, a major chunk of his spouse’s investment of Rs 18.07 crore was parked in Telangana Publication Private Limited, the same firm in which his father and Telangana state’s first Chief Minister, Chandrasekhar Rao, holds a giant share.