Incomplete Haryana expressway opened for poll publicity: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress Monday accused the BJP-led central government of endangering the lives of commuters by inaugurating an “incomplete” expressway in Haryana for quick publicity during elections.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should order an inquiry and get the KMP Expressway completed first.

“PM Modi and CM Khattar are endangering the lives of thousands of commuters by illegally and forcibly inaugurating an incomplete KMP Expressway today. Will Modi-Khattar duo answer - No testing of KMP by engineers, illegally called as Partial COD (Commercial Operation Day); 3rd party consultant has refused to give ‘completion certificate’ and even HSIIDC refused to own responsibility for any mishap. Are you risking commuter lives only for quick publicity in the middle of elections and to benefit the private operator by Rs 26 crore a month. Modiji, you should cancel the inauguration, order an enquiry and get the KMP completed,” he said in a series of tweets. Earlier in the day, the prime minister inaugurated the Kundli-Manesar section of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Western Peripheral Expressway and blamed the previous Congress government in Haryana for the delay in its completion.

Earlier this year, the Manesar-to-Palwal stretch of the KMP Expressway, was opened for the public, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said on the occasion.