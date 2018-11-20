search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Incomplete Haryana expressway opened for poll publicity: Congress

PTI
Published Nov 20, 2018, 1:36 am IST
Updated Nov 20, 2018, 1:36 am IST
Surjewala said PM Modi should order an inquiry and get the KMP Expressway completed first.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
  Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

New Delhi: The Congress Monday accused the BJP-led central government of endangering the lives of commuters by inaugurating an “incomplete” expressway in Haryana for quick publicity during elections.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should order an inquiry and get the KMP Expressway completed first.

 

“PM Modi and CM Khattar are endangering the lives of thousands of commuters by illegally and forcibly inaugurating an incomplete KMP Expressway today. Will Modi-Khattar duo answer - No testing of KMP by engineers, illegally called as Partial COD (Commercial Operation Day); 3rd party consultant has refused to give ‘completion certificate’ and even HSIIDC refused to own responsibility for any mishap. Are you risking commuter lives only for quick publicity in the middle of elections and to benefit the private operator by Rs 26 crore a month. Modiji, you should cancel the inauguration, order an enquiry and get the KMP completed,” he said in a series of tweets. Earlier in the day, the prime minister inaugurated the Kundli-Manesar section of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Western Peripheral Expressway and blamed the previous Congress government in Haryana for the delay in its completion.

Earlier this year, the Manesar-to-Palwal stretch of the KMP Expressway, was opened for the public, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said on the occasion.

...
Tags: congress, randeep surjewala, haryana expressway




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone most influential Indians

It noted that Olympic winner and ace shuttler PV Sindhu forayed into the top 15 influencers of India, suggesting the increasing popularity of sports personalities, other than cricketers. (Facebook Screengrab)
 

He is doing what he wants: Bishan Bedi slams Virat Kohli over Anil Kumble's ouster

Before Ravi Shastri took over the reigns, the flamboyant right-hander was involved in an ugly spat with former coach Anil Kumble, that led to the resignation of the latter. (Photo: PTI)
 

Miss World is all about young women who bring about a global change: Manushi Chillar

Being a champion for several causes, Manushi says that the Miss World pageantry has far evolved from the bikini contest it was first envisioned to be in the 1950s. (Facebook Screengrab/ @manushichhillarofficial)
 

Toyota Corolla China-spec vs US-spec: what’s the difference?

Here’s how the new generation US-spec and China-spec Corolla sedan differ from each other.
 

Workplace romance has become less acceptable after #MeToo movement: study

Close to 20 firms in the UK have gone ahead and banned workplace romance (Photo: AFP)
 

Google Chromecast 3 review: The same old with a better new

The new Chromecast 3 (3rd generation 2018) is available on Flipkart for a price of Rs 3,499 and considered as a complete value for money product if you don’t already own a smart TV.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

AIADMK workers serving life term in bus burning case, that killed 3 women, set free

Three students, Kokilavani, Gayathri and Hemalatha died in the blaze amid commotion while 44 other students and two college lecturers managed to escape. (Representational Image)

3 young women to visit Sabarimala only if 'friendly atmosphere' prevails

The women said they would not like to create any bad situation in the state because of their desire to go to Sabarimala. (Representational Image | PTI)

Urjit Patel vs Modi govt: RBI board concludes marathon meet in Mumbai

RBI Governor Urjit Patel and his deputies came face to face with government nominee directors and independent members to arrive at a middle ground on some of the contentious issues. (Photo: File | AP)

Ajit Doval, minister 'influenced' probe against Asthana: CBI officer to SC

M K Sinha alleged that CBI director briefed Ajit Doval on October 17 about registration of a case against Rakesh Asthana. (Photo: File | PTI)

Naidu meets Mamata, announces postponement of Oppn conclave

CM Mamata Banerjee reiterated that all parties will come together to fight unitedly against the BJP.  (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham