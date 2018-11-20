Farmers in Warangal will soon be rich, women SHGs to play big role: KCR

Warangal: Farmers in Warangal will be the richest in the country soon as the irrigation projects will bring 100 TMC of water to the region. “The Malkapur and Lingampalli reservoirs which we have started here will be completed giving more confidence to the farmers," said caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Addressing the Praja Ashirvada Sabha at Palakurthy in Jangaon district on Monday, he questioned why in all these years of rule, the Congress and the Telugu Desam governments could not provide 24-hours power and free electricity to farmers. “Intellectual people like Chandrababu Naidu have ruled the state but he could not improve the farming sector,” he sarcastically.

SHGs will give big boost to farming

He said women self-help groups will play a major role in boosting the farm economy in the state.

“After the TRS comes to power again, several irrigation projects will be completed. With the help of Devadula project, 100 TMC of water will come to Warangal resulting in abundance of cultivation. To provide the farmers with the best platform to sell their produce, food processing centres will be set up and these will be run by the self-help groups. In this way, we can also provide employment to the women in the state,” he said.

The first CM of Telangana said the TRS government was able to introduce several schemes that benefitted people across the state only because of transparent governance. He stated that during Congress rule the revenue from sand mining was Rs 9.56 crore whereas in four years of TRS rule, it is Rs 2,057 crore.

Mr Rao expressed satisfaction at the number of people gathered and said it is clear from the number of people present here that the TRS candidate Errabelli Dayakar Rao is going to win the election hands down.