Crime thriller 'Chowkidar hi chor' being run in Delhi: Rahul Gandhi

ANI
Published Nov 20, 2018, 11:31 am IST
Updated Nov 20, 2018, 11:31 am IST
The Gandhi scion's comments come after the Reserve Bank of India on Monday held a crucial board meeting.
New Delhi: Further intensifying his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that a crime thriller by the name of 'Chowkidar hi chor' is being played in the national capital.

In a post on Twitter, Gandhi wrote in Hindi which roughly translates to, "In Delhi, a crime thriller by the name of 'Chowkidar hi chor' is being played. In its latest episode, the Central Bureau of Investigation's DIG has put serious charges against a minister, NSA, law secretary and cabinet secretary. On the other hand, his partner from Gujarat is taking away crores of money. The officers are tired. Trust is broken. Democracy is crying."

On Monday, Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Manish Kumar Sinha, who was leading the team probing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Director Rakesh Asthana's case, moved Supreme Court against his transfer to Nagpur and pleaded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the case.

Sinha alleged that he was unjustly transferred to Nagpur in the wee hours of October 24 as his investigation was leading towards certain influential people. His application terms the transfer "arbitrary, motivated and malafide" and one that is made "solely with the purpose and intent to victimise the officer as the investigation revealed cogent evidence against certain powerful persons."

