Chandrababu Naidu will have to pay heavy price for his hunger for land, warns BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 20, 2018, 3:17 am IST
Updated Nov 20, 2018, 3:17 am IST
Mr Lakshminarayana also said that BJP had thwarted the efforts of TD government to grab properties belonging to Agri Gold group.
Vijayawada: BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana on Monday came out all guns blazing against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu cautioning the TD president that he will pay a heavy price for his hunger for land.

Mr Lakshminarayana led the BJP state unit in a protest in Vijayawada, alleging large-scale irregularities in the land pooling scheme for the state’s new capital city, Amaravati and other land allotments to private companies across the state.

 

Addressing the protesters, Mr Lakshminarayana said that the TD government had, on some pretext or the other, been grabbing most valuable government lands. He alleged that the TD government had been silent on various land scams involving Amaravati construction, Kakinada SEZ and land allotments in Vizag.
The BJP state chief said that the AP government got a report by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the controversial land scam of Vizag in its favour.

Mr Lakshminarayana also said that BJP had thwarted the efforts of TD government to grab properties belonging to Agri Gold group. He alleged that the TD government had been undervaluing properties belonging to Agri Gold over the years to grab them at a dirt cheap price.

The BJP leader said that in 2015, the government had valued the Agri Gold properties at `25,000 crore, `16,000 crore in 2016, `10,000 crore in 2017 and 2,200 crore in 2018.

He asserted that the BJP will continue to fight against the “large- scale corruption that is taking place in Andhra Pradesh”.

BJP state in charge V. Muraleedharan said that farmers who have lost their land due to projects like Kakinada SEZ are not being paid compensation properly.

Tags: chandrababu naidu, kanna lakshminarayana, bjp
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




