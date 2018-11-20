search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Blast at Nirankari Bhavan has Pakistan’s mark: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 20, 2018, 3:32 am IST
Updated Nov 20, 2018, 3:32 am IST
He said initial investigations indicate that the grenade used was similar to the ones being manufactured by the Pakistani Army Ordinance factory.
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)
 Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: As NIA sources hinted at possible foreign funding behind the killing of three people in a suspected terror strike in Amritsar, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said the grenade attack at Nirankari Bhavan near the Amritsar airport seems to carry Pakistan’s signature.

He said initial investigations indicate that the grenade used was similar to the ones being manufactured by the Pakistani Army Ordinance factory.

 

Announcing a reward of `50 lakh for anyone providing information on the two masked mobike-borne assailants involved in the blast, the chief minister said, "The police had recovered similar HG-84 grenades from a terror module busted last month, indicating a high probability of the involvement of inimical forces from across the border."

After visiting the attack site along with his senior ministers, Amritsar MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu and PPCC president Sunil Jakhar, the chief minister said certain "leads" have been found by investigators who are pursuing them aggressively and assured that culprits would soon be arrested. He denied that the incident had any religious overtones and described it as a terror act.

Congress spokesperson Charan Sapra told a news channel that though the blast case is now with the NIA and the CBI, the state police arrested four people and handed over to the central agencies all the related evidence collected so far. 

...
Tags: terror strike, grenade attack, captain amarinder singh, pakistani army ordinance factory




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone most influential Indians

It noted that Olympic winner and ace shuttler PV Sindhu forayed into the top 15 influencers of India, suggesting the increasing popularity of sports personalities, other than cricketers. (Facebook Screengrab)
 

He is doing what he wants: Bishan Bedi slams Virat Kohli over Anil Kumble's ouster

Before Ravi Shastri took over the reigns, the flamboyant right-hander was involved in an ugly spat with former coach Anil Kumble, that led to the resignation of the latter. (Photo: PTI)
 

Miss World is all about young women who bring about a global change: Manushi Chillar

Being a champion for several causes, Manushi says that the Miss World pageantry has far evolved from the bikini contest it was first envisioned to be in the 1950s. (Facebook Screengrab/ @manushichhillarofficial)
 

Toyota Corolla China-spec vs US-spec: what’s the difference?

Here’s how the new generation US-spec and China-spec Corolla sedan differ from each other.
 

Workplace romance has become less acceptable after #MeToo movement: study

Close to 20 firms in the UK have gone ahead and banned workplace romance (Photo: AFP)
 

Google Chromecast 3 review: The same old with a better new

The new Chromecast 3 (3rd generation 2018) is available on Flipkart for a price of Rs 3,499 and considered as a complete value for money product if you don’t already own a smart TV.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Governor E S L Narasimhan meets Rajnath Singh, briefs Telangana, AP situation

E.S.L. Narasimhan

Chandrababu Naidu will have to pay heavy price for his hunger for land, warns BJP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: Congress leader K Jana Reddy gets richer by 1 crore

Senior Congress leader K. Jana Reddy

Hyderabad: BJP senior Kishan Reddy’s wife too a crorepati

BJP Legislature Party leader G. Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy likens TRS to Kauravas

A. Revanth Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham