Blast at Nirankari Bhavan has Pakistan’s mark: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh: As NIA sources hinted at possible foreign funding behind the killing of three people in a suspected terror strike in Amritsar, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said the grenade attack at Nirankari Bhavan near the Amritsar airport seems to carry Pakistan’s signature.

He said initial investigations indicate that the grenade used was similar to the ones being manufactured by the Pakistani Army Ordinance factory.

Announcing a reward of `50 lakh for anyone providing information on the two masked mobike-borne assailants involved in the blast, the chief minister said, "The police had recovered similar HG-84 grenades from a terror module busted last month, indicating a high probability of the involvement of inimical forces from across the border."

After visiting the attack site along with his senior ministers, Amritsar MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu and PPCC president Sunil Jakhar, the chief minister said certain "leads" have been found by investigators who are pursuing them aggressively and assured that culprits would soon be arrested. He denied that the incident had any religious overtones and described it as a terror act.

Congress spokesperson Charan Sapra told a news channel that though the blast case is now with the NIA and the CBI, the state police arrested four people and handed over to the central agencies all the related evidence collected so far.