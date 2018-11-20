Asthana probe: Cong former MLA Laxma Reddy, cricketer Chamundeswarnath also named

Hyderabad: The petition filed by senior CBI officer M.K. Sinha alleging interference in his probe into agency No. 2 Rakesh Asthana names AP IAS officer Rekha Rani, Congress former MLA K. Laxma Reddy and former cricketer Chamundeswarnath.

Hyderabad-based businessman Sana Satish Babu is at the centre of the cases — CBI director Alok Verma and Mr Asthana have each alleged that Mr Satish Babu has bribed the other.

In Para 16.1 of his affidavit to the Supreme Court, Mr Sinha said: “Discreet enquiries were conducted and a source informed that there are calls intercepted by another Central agency in the first fortnight of June, where there is talk between K. Laxma Reddy MLA (present Medchal Congress candidate) Medchal, Hyderabad, and Sana on money being sent to the tune of one or two crores.”