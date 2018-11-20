search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Asaduddin Owaisi claims Congress offered Rs 25 lakh to cancel Telangana rally

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Nov 20, 2018, 6:10 pm IST
Updated Nov 20, 2018, 6:10 pm IST
'Asaduddin Owaisi is just proving he is worth few lakhs. We don't think AIMIM is such a big group that it will threaten us,' Congress said.
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the offer by Congress speaks of the party's arrogance and ‘if somebody tries to deny it, we have the proof’. (Photo: File | PTI)
Nirmal: Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), claimed that the Congress party had offered him Rs 25 lakh to cancel his campaign rally in Telangana's Nirmal ahead of assembly elections in the state.

Owaisi, the three-time parliamentarian from Hyderabad, has said that he has an audio recording to prove his claim.

 

Addressing a rally in Nirmal on Monday, Owaisi said, "Majlis (his party) ka jalsa rokne ke liye Rs 25 lakh party fund deta hoon (They offered Rs 25 lakh for party fund if we cancelled our rally). What do you call such a party that is doing such a thing?"

The AIMIM chief said that the offer by the Congress speaks of the party's arrogance and “if somebody tries to deny it, we have the proof”.

“I am not like them, I cannot sell my promise. Nobody can buy me. I truly believe in promoting my people and their interests. I want to see our flag hoisted in every corner of India. I want to see the progress and zeal of the youth of every youth in the country. I salute all the hundreds of youth who came to see me when I reached here. This is the energy I want to create,” the AIMIM chief told at a rally on Monday.

The AIMIM president further stated that his only demand is to promote justice and dignity.

"And these Congress people, they have so much pride in their wealth. What will you give us? We made the Taj Mahal and you will give us (wealth)? The Charminar, Jama Masjid, Qutab Minar, the fort in Nirmal, our presence is strong in every corner of this country. This is the difference! To stop our rally, they were offering Rs 25 lakh in party funds. This is a symbol of their pride," Owaisi added.

The Congress has refuted the charge.

Quashing the AIMIM chief’s claims, Congress leader Meem Afzal said, “Owaisi don’t have proof and no proof is required as it’s a lie. When Owaisi speaks on any issue, he always supports the BJP. Why would the Congress try to talk to those who are with the BJP. The Congress has emerged as a strong party in Telangana, which is why he is making these allegations.”

Khushboo Sundar, a Congress spokesperson told reporters: "He is just proving his worth. That he is worth a few lakhs. We don't think that AIMIM is such a big group that it will threaten the Congress. It’s a small group and a communal based group."

The AIMIM will contest seven seats in Hyderabad old city. Owaisi's younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi is contesting from Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad. The party had seven lawmakers in the state legislative assembly which was dissolved in September.

Political drama in Telangana intensifies as the December 7 Legislative Assembly Elections, which will elect members from 119 constituencies, inch closer. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

Tags: telangana assembly elections, aimim, asaduddin owaisi, congress
Location: India, Telangana, Nirmal




