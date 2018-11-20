search on deccanchronicle.com
7 die after bus falls off bridge in Cuttack

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Nov 20, 2018, 9:24 pm IST
Updated Nov 20, 2018, 9:24 pm IST
The front section of the bus was completely smashed. (Photo: ANI)
Cuttak: At least 7 people died after a bus carrying them fell from the Mahanadi bridge near Jagatpur in Odisha’s capital, Cuttack on Tuesday.

Around 30 passengers were in the bus when the accident took place,

 

Rescue teams have reached the accident spot.

While the cause of the accident remains to be verified, local reports say the bus fell off the bridge after it hit a buffalo.

The front section of the bus was completely smashed.

Further details are awaited.

Tags: cuttak, odisha, bus accident, bus falls from mahanadi bridge
Location: India, Odisha, Kataka (Cuttack)




