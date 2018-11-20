search on deccanchronicle.com
Army soldier killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian, 4 militants shot dead

Published Nov 20, 2018, 9:04 am IST
Updated Nov 20, 2018, 9:28 am IST
The gunfight is going on, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.
A joint team of the Army's paratroopers, the state police and the CRPF were on a cordon and search operation at Nadigam village, 60 km from Srinagar, when the terrorists opened fire at them, leading to an encounter. (Representational Image)
Srinagar: In a fierce encounter, an Army soldier was killed and four terrorists were shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian on Tuesday morning. Three soldiers were injured.

A joint team of the Army's paratroopers, the state police and the CRPF were on a cordon and search operation at Nadigam village, 60 km from Srinagar, when the terrorists opened fire at them, leading to an encounter.

 

The gunfight is going on, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.

 (With inputs from PTI)

