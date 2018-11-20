search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

32-year-old transgender files nomination papers for Telangana elections

PTI
Published Nov 20, 2018, 11:52 am IST
Updated Nov 20, 2018, 11:52 am IST
Chandramukhi is contesting on a CPM-led Bahujan Left Front or BLF ticket from Goshamahal constituency.
Chandramukhi is pitted against former minister and senior Congress leader Mukhesh Goud and controversial BJP leader T Raja Singh in the constituency. (Photo: Facebook)
 Chandramukhi is pitted against former minister and senior Congress leader Mukhesh Goud and controversial BJP leader T Raja Singh in the constituency. (Photo: Facebook)

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old transgender, contesting the December 7 Assembly elections in Telangana, filed her nominations Monday.

Chandramukhi is contesting on a CPM-led Bahujan Left Front or BLF ticket from Goshamahal constituency.

 

She is pitted against former minister and senior Congress leader Mukhesh Goud and controversial BJP leader T Raja Singh in the constituency.

"No party came forward to give a transgender a ticket to contest the polls. But, BLF gave me the ticket and I filed my nominations," Chandramukhi told PTI.

"Nowadays, power is enjoyed only by a few sections. I want to change that," she said.

Replying to a query as to why she chose Goshamahal, the transgender-activist said it is where most of the business community from the north lives and the womenfolk of the community know the plight of the transgenders.

"If elected, I will focus on the problem of child labour, which is prevalent in the constituency, and also ensure that housing scheme for the poor is properly implemented," she said.

Originally a male, Chandramukhi underwent a sex-change procedure 15 years ago and has since been living with the transgender community.

...
Tags: telangana assembly elections, cpm, chandramukhi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IFFI 2018: Akshay Kumar and Bollywood meet global cinema in this new and old combo

Akshay Kumar
 

Australia vs India: Live streaming, telecast, fixtures, squads and more

Virat Kohli-led Team India will kick off their Australia tour when the two teams lock horns at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday for the first of the three T20Is. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Jeep Compass discounts: save more than Rs 50,000

Exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 applicable across the country while cash and corporate discounts can be availed from dealer level
 

Infinix Hot S3X review: The notch gets affordable

The display is one of the strong points of the Hot S3X.
 

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone most influential Indians

It noted that Olympic winner and ace shuttler PV Sindhu forayed into the top 15 influencers of India, suggesting the increasing popularity of sports personalities, other than cricketers. (Facebook Screengrab)
 

He is doing what he wants: Bishan Bedi slams Virat Kohli over Anil Kumble's ouster

Before Ravi Shastri took over the reigns, the flamboyant right-hander was involved in an ugly spat with former coach Anil Kumble, that led to the resignation of the latter. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala govt's handling of Sabarimala issue 'disappointing': Amit Shah

Amit Shah slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan government's handling of the situation in Sabarimala as 'disappointing' and accused the Kerala government of treating pilgrims as 'Gulag inmates' and making them spend nights next to 'pig droppings'. (Photo: File)

Crime thriller 'Chowkidar hi chor' being run in Delhi: Rahul Gandhi

In a post on Twitter, Gandhi wrote in Hindi which roughly translates to,

'None of you deserve hearing': SC fumes over 'leak' in CBI case

Alok Verma has petitioned the Supreme Court against the government’s decision to strip him of his powers and send him on compulsory leave. (Photo: File)

Sohrabuddin killed with motive of political, monetary gains: Investigator

Sheikh, a suspected gangster with terror links, was shot dead on November 26, 2005 while he was in custody of the Gujarat Police in an alleged fake encounter. His wife Kausar Bi was also allegedly killed in a similar manner within a few days. (Photo: File)

Voting underway for phase 2 of Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls

Visuals from a polling station in Udhampur's Tikri. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham