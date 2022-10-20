  
Nation Current Affairs 20 Oct 2022 PM Modi to launch dr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi to launch drive to recruit 10 lakh people

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 20, 2022, 8:26 pm IST
Updated Oct 20, 2022, 8:26 pm IST
The PMO said this will be a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the prime minister to providing job opportunities for the youth. (Photo: PTI)
 The PMO said this will be a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the prime minister to providing job opportunities for the youth. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 'Rozgar Mela', a drive to recruit 10 lakh people, on October 22 via video-conference and appointment letters will be given to 75,000 candidates during the ceremony, the PMO said on Thursday.

The PMO said this will be a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the prime minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring welfare of citizens.

According to Modi's directions, all ministries and departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in a "mission mode", the statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 ministries or departments of the Government of India. The appointees will join the government at various levels in Group A and B (Gazetted), Group B (Non-Gazetted) and Group C. The posts on which appointments are being made include the central armed force personnel, sub-inspectors, constables, LDC, steno, PA, income tax inspectors and MTS among others, it read.

These recruitments are being done by ministries and departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC and the Railway Recruitment Board. For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled, the PMO said.

...
Tags: narendra modi, government of india, upsc, railway recruitment board, rozgar mela


Related Stories

New airbase near Indo-Pak border will boost country's security: PM Modi

Latest From Nation

India's Congress party newly appointed president Mallikarjun Kharge gestures after addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Mallikarjun Kharge to assume role as Cong chief on Oct 26

Many people say Vizag needs development. But it should not become a place of entertainment for people with political processions. (Representational Image)

Andhra Pradesh: Vizag needs development, says a cross section of people

File photo of Madhusudan Mistry

Mistry slams Tharoor over allegations of 'irregularities' in Cong prez poll

ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIR registered against Sukesh Gupta and his companies by CBI, ACB for defrauding MMTC Limited. (Representational Image)

MBS Jewellers PMLA case: MMTC duped to the tune of Rs 504 cr



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

AAP activists detained as protests against killing of Kashmiri Pandit rock Jammu

Family members and relatives of Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit who was shot dead allegedly by militants in Shopian, during his funeral in Jammu (PTI Photo)

India will get 3rd squadron of S-400 by November

India will receive shipments for the third operational squadron of the Russian S-400 air defence system. (PTI file image)

PM Modi releases Rs.16K cr to farmers, launches ‘Bharat’ fertiliser

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022, at Pusa in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29

Supreme Court (PTI)

Mulayam's ashes to be immersed in Prayagraj on Wednesday

Mulayam Singh Yadav (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->