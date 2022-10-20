Heavy rains batter Bengaluru, many roads flooded

People near damaged cars after the retaining wall of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) collapsed due to heavy rainfall, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

BENGALURU: Many parts of Bengaluru were flooded when heavy rains lashed the city on Wednesday evening. Heavy rains lead to collapse of a wall in Sheshadripuram which resulted in damage of several vehicles parked on the road. In the incident, two persons who were in a car parked in the area managed to escape by a whisker.

A resident, Raghupathi, an eye witness stated that he heard a loud sound at around 9.45 pm and saw the retaining wall collapsed. Officials concerned were informed but none have arrived at the spot. He said that the retaining wall was constructed about five years back.

In the heavy rains, a newly constructed road was washed away at Shivanand Circle of the city. Shop-keepers in Russell Market of Shivaji Nagar had a tough time owing to heavy rainfall and waterlogging. Water entered the market area from the main gate and the materials in the shop were damaged completely, said shop-keeper in Russell Market.

The scene in Sultanpet was no different from that of Shivajingar. The area Sultanpet main road is completely flooded and the parked vehicles especially two-wheelers were inundated. Many arterial roads in areas like

Krishnaraja Puram, Mahadevapura, Koramangala were also flooded.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner Tushar Giri nath said that the East Zone of the city has suffered maximum damages due to heavy rainfall.