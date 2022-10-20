HC gives last chance to TS govt to file counter affidavit in Raja Singh arrest case

Hyderabad: A Division Bench comprising of Justice Abhishek Reddy and Justice G. Sridevi of the Telangana High Court has given a last chance to the Telangana government to file cuonter affidavit in the writ petition filed by MLA T. Raja Singh's wife, challenging his arrest under PD Act. The division bench has made it clear that if the government is not filing the counter affidavit soon, it will pass the orders.

Mujeeb Kumar, special government pleader attached to the additional AG office informed the court that a voluminous counter affidavit comprising 1650 pages has been sent to the government for signatures and he sought time till next Friday to file it.

Further, he informed the court that Raja Singh is involved in as many as 100 cases and in 16 cases, he is the main accused.

As per Sec.3, Sub Sec 2 of PD Act, the Government has 3 months time to make an assessment about the accused as to whether he should be continued to be put behind bars or not, after the Advisory Board gives its opinion.

Justice Abhishek Reddy while turning down the plea of the special government pleader asked him to show in law, as to whether there is any prohibition under the law, which prevents court from passing its order, till the government reviews the case.

Former MLC and advocate Ramchander Rao appeared for Raja Singh's Wife, the petitioner.

The division bench adjourned the writ petition to October 28, directing the State to file it's response.