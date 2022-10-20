  
Nation Current Affairs 20 Oct 2022 HC gives last chance ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HC gives last chance to TS govt to file counter affidavit in Raja Singh arrest case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Oct 20, 2022, 12:25 pm IST
Updated Oct 20, 2022, 12:25 pm IST
Telangana High Court (PTI)
  Telangana High Court (PTI)

Hyderabad: A Division Bench comprising of Justice Abhishek Reddy and Justice G. Sridevi of the Telangana High Court has given a last chance to the Telangana government to file cuonter affidavit in the writ petition filed by MLA T. Raja Singh's wife, challenging his arrest under PD Act. The division bench has made it clear that if the government is not filing the counter affidavit soon, it will pass the orders.

Mujeeb Kumar, special government pleader attached to the additional AG office informed the court that a voluminous counter affidavit comprising 1650 pages has been sent to the government for signatures and he sought time till next Friday to file it.

Further, he informed the court that Raja Singh is involved in as many as 100 cases and in 16 cases, he is the main accused.

As per Sec.3, Sub Sec 2 of PD Act, the Government has 3 months time to make an assessment about the accused as to whether he should be continued to be put behind bars or not, after the Advisory Board gives its opinion.

Justice Abhishek Reddy while turning down the plea of the special government pleader asked him to show in law, as to whether there is any prohibition under the law, which prevents court from passing its order, till the government reviews the case.

Former MLC and advocate Ramchander Rao appeared for Raja Singh's Wife, the petitioner.

The division bench adjourned the writ petition to October 28, directing the State to file it's response.

...
Tags: bjp mla raja singh, raja singh arrest, telangana high court, raja singh arrest case
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Telangana govt fails to clarify its stand on Raja Singh, HC annoyed
Cases foisted, I did not violate any party rules: Raja Singh
Raja Singh’s wife says prison staff making her husband to sleep on floor

Latest From Nation

Inspector V. Janakiram Reddy was hit on the right jaw with a stone, said an official from the neighbouring Ramannapet police station. (DC image)

Telangana: Inspector injured in stone pelting

The programme was attended by MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, former Union minister Balram Naik, former minister R. Damodar Reddy, former PCC president V Hanumantha Rao and other prominent leaders. (DC image)

Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhvana Yatra Commemoration Day held at Charminar

Monkey menace is a cause of serious worry to the villagers of Taduvai in Achampet mandal of Palnadu district. (Representational image: Pixabay)

Andhra Pradesh: Taduvai villagers raise concern over monkey menace

Once completed, it will decongest the travel of people on this stretch, apart from giving a big boost to industries and enabling socio-economic growth. (Representational DC image)

Anakapalli-Atchutapuram road-delay bothers people



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

New airbase near Indo-Pak border will boost country's security: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration of DefExpo 22, in Gandhinagar, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Anti-Maoist operations to make Telangana Naxal-free state: DGP

The DGP said Telangana police are determined to make the state Maoist-free by taking up operations against them. (DC Image)

PM Modi likely to visit Ayodhya to offer puja on eve of Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

India will get 3rd squadron of S-400 by November

India will receive shipments for the third operational squadron of the Russian S-400 air defence system. (PTI file image)

Gujarat: PM Modi to declare Modhera as India's first solar-powered village today

A protected archaeological site, Modhera's Sun Temple will get a 3-D projection facility today. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->