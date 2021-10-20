Nation Current Affairs 20 Oct 2021 Kerala Assembly pays ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala Assembly pays homage to flood victims; death toll 39, says CM

PTI
Published Oct 20, 2021, 12:54 pm IST
Updated Oct 20, 2021, 12:54 pm IST
At least six people were missing and 304 rehabilitation camps were opened after the heavy rains battered several areas of the state
Kerala had been receiving excessive rains since October 11 and there was a slight dip in it's intensity on October 18 and 19. (PTI)
 Kerala had been receiving excessive rains since October 11 and there was a slight dip in it's intensity on October 18 and 19. (PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said a total of 39 people had lost their lives and 217 houses had been destroyed completely in the devastating landslides and flash floods that had occurred in the south-central districts of the state recently.

At least six people were missing and 304 rehabilitation camps were opened after the heavy rains battered several areas of the southern state, he told the Assembly.

 

After paying homage to the flood victims and pledging all support to the affected families, Speaker M B Rajesh declared the House as adjourned today.

The session, for the next two day, has been cancelled in the wake of the fresh rain alert as the MLAs have to rush to their respective constituencies to co-ordinate the flood relief programmes.

The House was scheduled to be convened again from October 25.

Expressing profound grief over the rain-related calamities, Vijayan said the unexpected tragedy was unbearable not only for the victims' family members but also for the entire state.

 

"Thirty-nine people, who would have lived for many years, had killed in the four days of torrential rains, floods and landslides. The tragedy has caused irreparable loss to their family members. The House is sharing their pain with a broken heart," the Chief Minister said in the Assembly.

Assuring that the government would never abandon the grieving families, he said its care and consideration would be reflected in the rescue and relief measures and the restoration of their livelihood conditions.

Kerala had been receiving excessive rains since October 11 and there was a slight dip in it's intensity on October 18 and 19, he said.

 

"As of yesterday (October 19), the death toll in the state was 39 and the number of missing persons was six. As many as 3,851 families have been shifted to 304 rehabilitation camps opened across the state," Vijayan detailed.

Stating that a total of 11 NDRF teams were camping in various districts, he said Indian Army personnel were also taking part in the rescue operations and the helicopters of the Air Force and the Navy were all set for any mission.

As the India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains for two-three days in southern states including Kerala from October 20, alerts are being issued accordingly, he explained.

 

In anticipation of this, water in dams was being released in a controlled manner after informing the district administration and the local people in the respective areas, he said and requested everyone's support in fighting the rain fury.

Meanwhile, K Babu (Congress) who spoke in the House representing the opposition, urged the government to improve its disaster management system.

Though natural disasters were recurring in frequent intervals, the warning system in the state was a failure, he alleged and wanted the government to provide adequate compensation to the affected persons.

 

 

...
Tags: kerala floodds, kerala assembly, flood victims
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Elaborating further, Justice Dixit said a Muslim marriage is not a sacrament, does not repel certain rights and obligations arising from it dissolution. (PTI Photo)

Muslim marriage is a contract and not sacrament unlike a Hindu marriage: K'taka HC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Decision on Air India will give new energy to aviation sector: PM Modi

This is the seventh tremor in October. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Mild earthquake shakes parts of north Karnataka, seventh since Oct 1

The official said two ultras have been killed. (Representational image: PTI)

Encounter in J-K's Shopian, two militants killed



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

WHO chief calls Mansukh Mandviya; discusses Covaxin, resuming AstraZeneca vaccine

A health worker prepares a dose of Covaxin vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP/File)

Incessant rain claims 11 more lives in U'khand; Nainital cut off from rest of state

Eleven deaths in rain related-incidents were reported on Tuesday, while many people are feared trapped in rubble following cloudbursts and landslides. (Image credit: Twitter/@weatherindia)

Huge cache of weapons recovered near India-Pak border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Punjab Police and the BSF have recovered a huge cache of weapons near the India-Pakistan border. (Representational image: ANI)

Karnataka CM Bommai hints at tax cut on petrol after reviewing the state's economy

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Ham radios to the rescue in rain-hit Kerala

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rain in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->