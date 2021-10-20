Nation Current Affairs 20 Oct 2021 India reports 14,623 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India reports 14,623 new COVID cases, 197 deaths, active cases lowest in 229 days

PTI
Published Oct 20, 2021, 10:08 am IST
Updated Oct 20, 2021, 10:08 am IST
A decrease of 5,020 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
A medic takes swab sample of a man for COVID-19 test, at APMC vegetable market in Navi Mumbai, Oct. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)
 A medic takes swab sample of a man for COVID-19 test, at APMC vegetable market in Navi Mumbai, Oct. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: India logged 14,623 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,41,08,996, while the active cases declined to 1,78,098, the lowest in 229 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,52,651 with 197 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 26 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 115 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.52 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.15 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 5,020 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

...
Tags: india covid update, covid deaths
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Punjab Police and the BSF have recovered a huge cache of weapons near the India-Pakistan border. (Representational image: ANI)

Huge cache of weapons recovered near India-Pak border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rain in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: PTI)

Ham radios to the rescue in rain-hit Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh (ANI)

PM Modi inaugurates Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh

Kerala HC now has 41 judges as against a sanctioned strength of 47. (Photo: PTI/File)

Four judges sworn in to Kerala High Court, increases strength to 41



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

WHO chief calls Mansukh Mandviya; discusses Covaxin, resuming AstraZeneca vaccine

A health worker prepares a dose of Covaxin vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP/File)

Incessant rain claims 11 more lives in U'khand; Nainital cut off from rest of state

Eleven deaths in rain related-incidents were reported on Tuesday, while many people are feared trapped in rubble following cloudbursts and landslides. (Image credit: Twitter/@weatherindia)

Karnataka CM Bommai hints at tax cut on petrol after reviewing the state's economy

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Things getting worse in Western Ghats, says Madhav Gadgil

Prof Madhav Gadgil (DC file image)

A large part of non-local workforce leave Kashmir Valley

A security personnel checks a motorbike at a temporary checkpoint in Srinagar, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (PTI /S. Irfan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->