Encounter in J-K's Shopian, two militants killed

PTI
Published Oct 20, 2021, 1:39 pm IST
Updated Oct 20, 2021, 1:39 pm IST
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dragad area of Shopian district following information about presence of militants
The official said two ultras have been killed. (Representational image: PTI)
Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dragad area of Shopian district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

 

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

The official said two ultras have been killed. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained, he added. 

Tags: 2 militants killed, shopian, dragad area
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


