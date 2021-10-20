Nation Current Affairs 20 Oct 2021 AP CM's sister ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP CM's sister Sharmila begins 4000 km padayatra in Telangana to bring back YSR rule

PTI
Published Oct 20, 2021, 6:05 pm IST
Updated Oct 20, 2021, 6:05 pm IST
Sharmila had earlier walked more than 3000 km as part of her padayatra during 2012-13 in undivided Andhra Pradesh in support of her brother
YS Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (PTI Photo)
 YS Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: YS Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Wednesday began her 4,000 km padayatra in Telangana covering 90 assembly constituencies out of the total 119 in the state.

Sharmila recently launched the YSR Telangana Party in the state.

 

The march, 'Praja Prasthanam', began from Chevella near here, YSRTP sources said.

"The aim of this Praja Prasthanam is to bring back YSR rule (former chief minister and her late father YS Rajasekhar Reddy) in the state. The aim is to ensure women and backward classes get their due share in Parliament and Legislative Assemblies," she said.

She alleged that the state's youths are deprived of jobs pushing them into distress.

Sharmila had earlier walked more than 3000 km as part of her padayatra during 2012-13 in undivided Andhra Pradesh in support of her brother.

 

Tags: ys sharmila, ys jagan mohan reddy, andhra pradesh, andhra pradesh goverment, padayatra
Location: India, Telangana


