Nation, Current Affairs

Storm brewing over Bay of Bengal; more rains likely in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KMP PATNAIK
Published Oct 21, 2020, 12:01 am IST
Updated Oct 21, 2020, 12:01 am IST
The low pressure area is likely to become more marked and move initially northwestwards during next 48 hours
Representational image.
 Representational image.

Visakhapatnam: A low pressure area lay over central Bay of Bengal and the Indian Meteorological Department said a few of its prediction models were indicating that it will intensify into depression during October 23-24.

The low pressure area is likely to become more marked and move initially northwestwards during next 48 hours and then north-northeast during the subsequent three days.

 

Under the influence of this system, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain is very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Telangana state during the next three days.

Fisherfolk are advised not to venture into the central Bay of Bengal till October 22, North Bay of Bengal from October 22-24; along and off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts till October 22.

This is the fourth low pressure this year. Earlier, low pressures were formed on October 5, 9 and 16.

The movement of cyclones which forms over the central part of the Bay of Bengal is usually in west-northwest or northwest direction towards the AP and Odisha coasts. Sometimes, they re-curve in the northeast direction after reaching near the coast and travel towards Gangetic West Bengal, Bangladesh or Myanmar.

 

Temperatures start dropping in northern and central parts of Bay of Bengal in the month of November. But the temperatures of southern parts of the Bay of Bengal remain warm in November. Therefore, the formation of low-pressure areas, depressions as well as cyclones also shifts towards the south Bay of Bengal. They tend to develop in the south-east Bay of Bengal and travel in the west-northwest direction towards Tamil Nadu for the south Andhra coast.

...
Tags: bay of bengal, andhra pradesh coast, telangana rains
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


