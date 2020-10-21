The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  Local residents in Dilsukhnagar pull out a car from a cellar using ropes. — P Surendra pic Rains submerge 3,000 cellars in Hyderabad
 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Nation Current Affairs 20 Oct 2020 Rain fear keeps peop ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rain fear keeps people awake in Hyderabad's low lying areas

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Oct 21, 2020, 12:01 am IST
Updated Oct 21, 2020, 12:01 am IST
Those who are living closer to lakes in different parts of the city are the most worried lot
flood havoc -- (Representational image)
 flood havoc -- (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Several people in low lying areas are suffering from sleeplessness and related anxiety issues even as continual thunderstorms and lightning at nights are creating panic across the populace caught up in the flooding.

Those who are living closer to lakes in different parts of the city across Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts are the most worried lot, with many people reportedly remaining awake late at night to check the flooding situation outside their homes. People are scared to park their cars on roads, having seen visuals and videos of cars being flooded away by the force of water, which has left them very jittery.

 

Most people who used to park their vehicles in their apartment complexes are opting for higher areas, where the vehicles can be safer. With lakes overflowing and water continuing to flood areas from various outlets, those living in lower lying areas are very worried as there is continuous flow of water.

S. Sreenivasa, a resident of Malkajgiri, says, “The lakes are full. More rains will cause further flooding. Outlets are open and water is overflowing water bodies. It will cause more floods in low lying areas. Due to his fear factor, residential colonies close to lake beds are alert.”

 

A survey in flood affected areas by doctors and non-government organizations which have set up camps found that over 40 per cent of people are suffering from fungal infections. This is particularly high amongst those who have removed slush and muck with bare hands. Several people have developed fever and diarrhea due to contamination of drinking water.

Dr Mohammed Shafi, government doctor, who participated in a camp at Falaknuma says, “We conducted a survey covering over 150 homes today. Healthcare workers evaluated people who had symptoms of fever and diarrhea to camps. We are going to take up door-to-door surveys every day and hope to reach out to maximum people in affected areas.”

 

Bleaching powder is being provided to such homes to help them disinfect their homes. There are 12 ambulances kept ready for people in flood affected areas of Babanagar, Amannagar, Ganganagar, Talabkata, Jubail Colony and other areas where the rains created major havoc. While GHMC has deployed machines to clear vegetation, muck and filth on roads, drains are filled to the brim as sound of running water is loud.

At Tirmulgerry, the road towards Mansarovar Heights has been damaged and there is forceful movement of water. Similarly, at Alwal mini tank, the lake is full and there is fear that if it pours heavily, there will be a breach as all the water will spread into the surrounding Army areas and beyond.

 

With water finding its own channels, most of the people are caught unawares when they see gushing waters outside their homes. To add to their problems, the saucer-type creations due to improper constructions are allowing water to stagnate.

A GHMC officer in Kapra division says, “there was three feet of water flooding inside homes in Kapra circle that had never faced a problem before. This is a new flooding point, which will require monitoring.”

With open plots filled to the brim and water stagnating on outskirts of the city, there is dirty stench emanating at night. There are frogs, snails, slugs and other creatures which are finding their way inside homes leading to panicky children and women. All these factors are causing lack of sleep to people across the city.

 

...
Tags: hyderabad rains, heavy waterlogging
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A famiiy crosses a road during sudden rain in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad weather forecast: Heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning

Teangana Congress in-charge Manickam Tagore

Dubbak crucial for Congress party’s future

Medical staff collect swab sample from a person for Covid testing in Visakhapatnam.

AP to cover post-Covid ailments under Aarogyasri: CM Jagan

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar -- the father of the Constitution

Telangana Adivasi women set up Constitution education centres



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard KXI vs DEL Match 38, Kings XI Punjab win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS DC Match 38, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs RAJ Match 37, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS RR Match 37, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs KXI Match 36, KXI won by 0 DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS KXIP Match 36, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR won the Super Over SUN VS KKR Match 35 DREAM11 IPL 2020 T-20 Match

SRH VS KKR Match 35, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs CHE Match 34, Delhi Capitals win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS CSK Match 34, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs RCB Match 33, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS RCB Match 33, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi cautions careless Indians: Lockdown over but not coronavirus threat

PM Modi. (PTI)

India snubs China, invites Australia to Malabar naval exercise with US and Japan

Representational image.

PM Modi to address the nation at 6 pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — PTI photo

Indian Army set to return Chinese soldier who strayed into Ladakh

Representational image.

Assam-Mizoram border clashes: Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla reviews situation

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham