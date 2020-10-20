The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  Local residents in Dilsukhnagar pull out a car from a cellar using ropes. — P Surendra pic Rains submerge 3,000 cellars in Hyderabad
 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Nation Current Affairs 20 Oct 2020 Indian Army set to r ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Indian Army set to return Chinese soldier who strayed into Ladakh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Oct 20, 2020, 12:21 pm IST
Updated Oct 20, 2020, 12:21 pm IST
The incident occurred at a time when India and China are preparing to hold the eighth round of corps commanders’ talks
Representational image.
 Representational image.

New Delhi: A Chinese soldier was apprehended by the Indian Army in the Demchok sector of eastern Ladakh on Monday after he had “strayed across the Line of Actual Control”. The Indian Army said the PLA soldier will be returned to the Chinese Army after the completion of all formalities at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point in Ladakh.

The Chinese soldier has been identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long.

 

“The PLA soldier has been provided medical assistance, including oxygen, food and warm clothes, to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions,” said the Indian Army in a statement. It said a request has also been received from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier. 

“As per established protocols, he will be returned to Chinese officials at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point after the completion of formalities,” the Indian Army statement said.

Both the Indian and Chinese armies have deployed over 50,000 troops each along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, including in Demchok sector. The military standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh has now entered the sixth month, where for the first time in 45 years guns have been used and shots have been fired.

 

China’s state-owned Global Times newspaper said on Monday that the smooth handling of the latest incident involving the Chinese soldier was a “good sign”. It said the incident will not lead to new conflicts in border areas and solving the matter will also signal new progress in the bilateral negotiations.

The incident occurred at a time when India and China are preparing to hold the eighth round of corps commanders’ talks soon, but a date is yet to be worked out.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army’s top commanders will discuss the threats emerging from China and Pakistan at the commanders’ conference due to be held next week, from October 26 to 29. The conference will also discuss proposals to cut down expenditure on ceremonies like colour presentations, regimental reunions and raising days, among others.

 

India has asked for complete disengagement from all points in eastern Ladakh, where China has transgressed into Indian territory, including Pangong Tso and Gogra Post-Hot Springs. India has made it clear that since it was China which had first transgressed, it will have to make the first move towards disengagement. India wants restoration of the status quo ante of April 2020 in eastern Ladakh. The Chinese PLA wants India to vacate the strategic heights it has occupied on the Kailash range which overlook the entry points of the Spanggur Gap in the Chushul sector during the pre-emptive action of August 29-31.

 

...
Tags: chinese army, eastern ladakh


Latest From Nation

PM Modi. (PTI)

PM Modi cautions careless Indians: Lockdown over but not coronavirus threat

The writer working with a candle near his laptop

Work from home in power cut: Recharge at grocer's, work with candle

Streets of Jilleliguda colony near Jelleliguda lake in Hyderabad. Picture by P. Surendra

Houses in Hyderabad resemble swimming pool after downpour

A health worker collects the nasal swab sample of man to test for COVID-19 standing outside his enclosure after it became damp due to rain in Hyderabad. — PTI photo

Heavy rains hamper COVID testing in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard KXI vs DEL Match 38, Kings XI Punjab win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS DC Match 38, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs RAJ Match 37, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS RR Match 37, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs KXI Match 36, KXI won by 0 DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS KXIP Match 36, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR won the Super Over SUN VS KKR Match 35 DREAM11 IPL 2020 T-20 Match

SRH VS KKR Match 35, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs CHE Match 34, Delhi Capitals win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS CSK Match 34, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs RCB Match 33, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS RCB Match 33, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Consultative meet in Kohima appeals for early resolution of Naga issue

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio (Photo: PTI)

Arnab Goswami's Republic TV in trouble after Mumbai Police exposes fake TRP scam

The Nation Wants to Know: Arnab Goswami

Calcutta High Court declares all West Bengal Durga Puja mandaps 'no entry zones'

Durga puja is celebrated with a lot of zeal by Bengalis all over. (Photo: Instagram)

China Study Group meets ahead of next Corps Commander-level meet on Oct. 12

Army trucks move towards LAC eastern Ladakh, amid the prolonged India-China stand off, in Leh. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti released after over a year in detention

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham