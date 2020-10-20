The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  Local residents in Dilsukhnagar pull out a car from a cellar using ropes. — P Surendra pic Rains submerge 3,000 cellars in Hyderabad
 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Nation Current Affairs 20 Oct 2020 Hyderabad rains: Wat ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad rains: Watchmen of apartments suffer due to inundation of living quarters

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Oct 20, 2020, 3:04 pm IST
Updated Oct 20, 2020, 3:04 pm IST
Many such families reported loss of all their belongings, including appliances and television sets
Hyderabad clogged. (P Surendra)
 Hyderabad clogged. (P Surendra)

HYDERABAD: Among the worst hit by the floods in the city have been families of watchmen and caretakers of apartment blocks, who are usually given a room or two in the basements or cellars.

Many such families reported loss of all their belongings, including appliances and television sets, refrigerators, clothes, beds and books of their school-going children.

 

In spite of the pain they are going through, the apartment owners expect these workers to ensure that the regular work of flushing out of water, pumping the regular water to the tanks and other daily chores, are not affected.

K. Veerababu, a caretaker and watchman at Saketh Apartment in Domalguda, said all his belongings were inundated in the cellar in which a room was given to him, where he lived along with his wife and two daughters.

“Around 11 pm, water started flooding and soon began rising and by the time we realised it was more than knee high. The children suffered a lot. Their books turned into trash and our belongings are damaged,” he said.

 

Veerababu and his family came to Hyderabad seven years ago in search of a better life from a village near Draksharamam, East Godavari district.

 “On Thursday the rain stopped but there was no electricity. I am a full-time caretaker. Since the electricity supply was shut, we looked for a petrol motor to pump out the water. Even after constant complaints, electricity department personnel did not turn up,” he said.

An apartment complex resident, S. Sulekha, said “It’s been five days without electricity. On Saturday I called GHMC corporator Lasya Nandita. She responded and helped us get power back that helped us in getting the water in the cellar pumped out.”

 

Mamidala Bharath, 25, a caretaker and watchman at Sai Keerthi Residency Apartments at Yellareddyguda lives with his parents in the cellar of the building. Tuesday’s flood submerged all his belongings. “I was asleep and when I woke up the water was hip high. With my savings from over the years, I was able to buy a TV, and a few good clothes, now everything has gone to waste. My parents now sleep near the steps at the building gate and I am sleeping at my friend’s place as we have no other place to go,” he said.

His parents had migrated to Hyderabad 20 years back and joined as caretakers of the same apartments.

 

...
Tags: hyderabad rains
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

PM Modi. (PTI)

PM Modi cautions careless Indians: Lockdown over but not coronavirus threat

The writer working with a candle near his laptop

Work from home in power cut: Recharge at grocer's, work with candle

Streets of Jilleliguda colony near Jelleliguda lake in Hyderabad. Picture by P. Surendra

Houses in Hyderabad resemble swimming pool after downpour

A health worker collects the nasal swab sample of man to test for COVID-19 standing outside his enclosure after it became damp due to rain in Hyderabad. — PTI photo

Heavy rains hamper COVID testing in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard KXI vs DEL Match 38, Kings XI Punjab win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS DC Match 38, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs RAJ Match 37, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS RR Match 37, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs KXI Match 36, KXI won by 0 DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS KXIP Match 36, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR won the Super Over SUN VS KKR Match 35 DREAM11 IPL 2020 T-20 Match

SRH VS KKR Match 35, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs CHE Match 34, Delhi Capitals win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS CSK Match 34, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs RCB Match 33, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS RCB Match 33, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India snubs China, invites Australia to Malabar naval exercise with US and Japan

Representational image.

PM Modi to address the nation at 6 pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — PTI photo

Indian Army set to return Chinese soldier who strayed into Ladakh

Representational image.

Assam-Mizoram border clashes: Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla reviews situation

Representational image

Consultative meet in Kohima appeals for early resolution of Naga issue

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham