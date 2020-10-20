The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation, Current Affairs

Heavy rains hamper COVID testing in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Oct 20, 2020, 4:08 pm IST
Updated Oct 20, 2020, 4:08 pm IST
There were 948 new cases and four deaths recorded in the state. The total number of cases is now 2,23,059 and the toll stands at 1,275
A health worker collects the nasal swab sample of man to test for COVID-19 standing outside his enclosure after it became damp due to rain in Hyderabad. — PTI photo
Testing for Covid-19 has been badly affected due to the rain havoc in the state as well as the regular dip in weekend testing. Only 26,027 samples could be collected on Sunday, the state health department said on Monday. A total of 30,210 samples had been tested on October 12.

Only those who are having symptoms are getting themselves tested.

 

There were 948 new cases and four deaths recorded in the state. The total number of cases is now 2,23,059 and the toll stands at 1,275.

There were 21,098 active cases and 17,432 of them are undergoing treatment at home or in institutional isolation centres. The GHMC area recorded 212 new cases. Ranga Reddy district 98 and Medchal Malkajgiri 65.

...
Tags: telangana covid crisis, covid testing in telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


