Andhra Pradesh schools to re-open from November 2

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, said the schools would reo-pen on November 2 in the state and directed officials to focus on completing the Nadu-Nedu programme in schools by November 15 without any compromise in quality.

During the Spandana video conference held here on Tuesday, the CM stated that classes will be held on alternate days. While classes 1,3,5 and 7 will be held on one day, students of classes 2, 4, 6 and 8 will have classes the next day. If the school has a strength of more than 750, classes will be held once in three days, he said, and added that the schools will work only in the morning shift and students will be served a mid-day meal.

This system will be implemented for November and a decision for December will be taken according to the situation then, said the Chief Minister, adding that online classes will be conducted for students who are not willing to attend school.

Instructing joint collectors to complete the Nadu-Nedu scheme in schools by November 15, Jagan asked them to review it once in two days. He said work has not yet started in 153 schools and slab work need to be completed in 472 toilets and Nadu-Nedu work needs to be started in 91 NABARD schools.

With regards to anganwadi centres, given that 27,561 centres are being operated in rental spaces, officials were told to shift them to permanent buildings. So far, land identification was done in 20,186 places and for 7,375 centres suitable lands are yet to be identified.