Vijayawada-Singapore direct flight to start from October 25

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 20, 2018, 2:53 am IST
Updated Oct 20, 2018, 2:53 am IST
Indigo had come forward to start the first flight for which AP government offered to provide Viability Gap Fund of Rs 18 crore.
The flights would be available for travel from Vijayawada to Singapore and vice versa two days in a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
VIJAYAWADA: Energy and infrastructure secretary Ajay Jain on Friday said that direct flights from Vijayawada to Singapore will come into operation from October 25. 

Mr Jain, who is camping at Srikakulam to oversee the relief and rehabilitation work in the areas affected by Cyclone Titli, on Friday said that in sync with the vision of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to create world-class aviation infrastructure in AP and to provide reliable air connectivity to all destinations by 2022, the infrastructure department has reached another milestone by introducing a new international flight service.

He appealed to all international passengers to avail of this service to travel to Singapore from Vijayawada. The infrastructure department has geared up to promote development of aviation infrastructure and reach the goal of making Andhra Pradesh a preferred destination for investment by creating airports as hubs to enhance economic activity in the state, Mr Jain said.

Earlier, Indigo Airlines had come forward to run the Singapore flight from Vijayawada. 

