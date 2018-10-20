search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

UP man 'stoned to death' by monkeys; family wants case filed against them

PTI
Published Oct 20, 2018, 5:25 pm IST
Updated Oct 20, 2018, 5:25 pm IST
The incident took place on October 17 in Tikri village in UP's Baghpat district.
Giving a different account of what happened, Krishnapal Singh, the brother of the 70-year-old, said that Dharampal was collecting wood for a 'havan' (ritual) when he was attacked by the monkeys (Representational Image)
 Giving a different account of what happened, Krishnapal Singh, the brother of the 70-year-old, said that Dharampal was collecting wood for a 'havan' (ritual) when he was attacked by the monkeys (Representational Image)

Baghpat: A 70-year-old man was allegedly stoned to death by monkeys in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat - an incident that has put the police in a fix as his family wants an FIR to be registered against the monkeys.

The incident took place on October 17 in Tikri village in UP's Baghpat district.

 

Circle officer Ramala Rajiv Pratap Singh told news agency PTI that the 70-year-old was sleeping near a stack of bricks when some monkeys came and started jumped on it. Soon, the stack of bricks collapsed and fell on Dharampal, leaving him injured.

Dharampal was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Giving a different account of what happened, Krishnapal Singh, the brother of the 70-year-old, said that Dharampal was collecting wood for a 'havan' (ritual) when he was attacked by the monkeys. Bricks were thrown at his head and chest, Krishnapal Singh said.

"We have submitted a written complaint against the monkeys, but the police is terming it as an accident," he said.

He said they will now meet senior officials and request them to initiate action in this regard.

...
Tags: man attacked by monkeys, up police, monkeys attack up man
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vikas Bahl’s lawyer claims Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane tried using victim

Apart from Vikas Bahl, Anurag Kashyap and Vikamaditya Motwane, Phantom Films’ fourth member was Madhu Mantena.
 

Rishabh Pant to make ODI debut as India-West Indies series kicks off in Guwahati?

Although MS Dhoni will be India’s first-choice wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant will play as a batsman as India look to solve their middle-order puzzle ahead of the World Cup 2019. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Prince Harry opens memorial as royal tour continues

Joyous debut royal tour by the couple was buoyed by news that they are expecting their first baby. (Photo: AP)
 

8 ways for weight loss without diet or exercise

Here are 8 ways to lose weight without diet or exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Govt to allow data service initially under in-flight connectivity

Under the proposed in-flight connectivity guidelines, both voice and data services would be provided to passengers on flights.
 

ISL 2018-19: How Jorge Costa plotted FC Pune City's downfall in Maharashtra derby

Midfield general Paulo Machado was top-notch with his distribution and it was his partnership with the effervescent Rafael Bastos that caused an endless amount of trouble for Pune’s creaky rearguard. (Photo: ISL Media)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Migrant workers from UP, Bihar among most dead in Amritsar train tragedy

Mass funeral of victims of rail accident at Shiv Puri, Durgiana Temple in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Mohan Bhagwat only picks up Ram temple issue before elections: SP

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary has accused Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat of remembering Lord Ram only 'months before the General Elections'. (Photo: File)

No one must interfere with Sabarimala temple traditions, says Rajinikanth

Kerala has been witnessing protests against the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into Sabarimala temple since the government had said it would abide by the ruling of the apex court. (Photo: File | PTI)

Punjab CM orders magisterial probe in Amritsar train tragedy, visits injured

59 people were killed and 57 injured in the accident, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said, adding except nine, most of the bodies have been identified. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

'Don't do politics on Amritsar Train Tragedy issue', says Navjot Singh Sidhu

'When I talked to my wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Friday, she was in a hospital,' Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham