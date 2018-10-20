search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Woman halted at Sabarimala over age rumours, let in after proving she is 52

PTI
Published Oct 20, 2018, 2:17 pm IST
Updated Oct 20, 2018, 2:19 pm IST
The situation turned tense as devotees gathered to protest against the woman's entry into the temple. 
The tension was defused after the woman, who had come with her family members, convinced the protesters that she was above 50 years, and proceeded to the shrine. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The tension was defused after the woman, who had come with her family members, convinced the protesters that she was above 50 years, and proceeded to the shrine. (Photo: PTI/File)

Sabarimala: A massive protest by devotees of Lord Ayyappa broke out near the Sabarimala Sannidhanam Saturday following rumours that a woman from Tamil Nadu below 50 years of age climbed the hills to offer prayers to the presiding deity.

The situation turned tense in the area, where section 144 was clamped, as devotees gathered in large numbers at 'Valiya Nadapandhal' to protest against the woman's entry into the temple. 

 

However, the tension was defused after the woman, who had come with her family members, convinced the protesters that she was above 50 years, and proceeded to the shrine. 

The woman carrying 'irumudikkettu' (holy bundle) climbed the 18 holy steps amid security cover to reach the temple and have 'darshan'. 

Meanwhile, Pathanamthitta District Collector P B Nooh said there was no tension at Sannidhanam. "A woman came for darshan. Some news channels followed her...Then a crowd gathered...That was the only issue," he said. 

The collector also dismissed as "rumours" reports that some young women were planning to trek the hills to reach the shrine. "There were some rumours (spread) through social media. We verified them...There is no confirmed report (on young women visiting the shrine) so far," Nooh said. 

It is the responsibility of the administration to facilitate the darshan of Lord Ayyappa for all devotees, the collector asserted. The Sabarimala temple complex had witnessed high drama and tense moments Friday when two women reached the hilltop with heavy police escort but had to return before reaching the sanctum sanctorum following massive protests by Lord Ayyappa devotees. 

Kerala has been witnessing massive protests by Lord Ayyappa devotees opposing the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the Sabarimala temple since the government decided to implement the apex court order. 

The devotees had intensified the agitation at the shrine complex and nearby areas including the base camps, Nillakal and Pamba, since the shrine was opened for the five-day monthly puja on October 17. 

On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by then chief justice Dipak Misra, lifted the centuries-old ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine. 

...
Tags: sabarimala, sabarimala protests, sabarimala temple
Location: India, Kerala




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prince Harry opens memorial as royal tour continues

Joyous debut royal tour by the couple was buoyed by news that they are expecting their first baby. (Photo: AP)
 

8 ways for weight loss without diet or exercise

Here are 8 ways to lose weight without diet or exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Govt to allow data service initially under in-flight connectivity

Under the proposed in-flight connectivity guidelines, both voice and data services would be provided to passengers on flights.
 

ISL 2018-19: How Jorge Costa plotted FC Pune City's downfall in Maharashtra derby

Midfield general Paulo Machado was top-notch with his distribution and it was his partnership with the effervescent Rafael Bastos that caused an endless amount of trouble for Pune’s creaky rearguard. (Photo: ISL Media)
 

Over 60,000 Indians received Green cards in 2017: DHS

Under the current regulation, skilled immigrants from India need to wait anywhere between 25-92 years for a Green Card due to per-country limits.
 

OnePlus fans can rejoice: OnePlus scraps 30 October 6T launch date

OnePlus had planned to announce the OnePlus 6T on October 30 in New York.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amritsar man, who played Ravana, crushed to death while saving others

Dalbir Singh is survived by an 8-month-old daughter and a wife. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Watch: BJP councillor thrashes UP cop, attacks female colleague in restaurant

A sub-inspector, accompanying a female lawyer friend to a restaurant, was thrashed by its owner Manish Chaudhary, who is also a BJP councillor, following altercation over delay in serving food. (Screengrab | ANI)

‘I'm 78-yrs-old, expedite matter’: Pachauri after court frames molestation charges

On February 13, 2015, an FIR was registered against Pachauri and he was granted anticipatory bail in the case on March 21, 2015. (Photo: File)

Kerala MLA PB Abdul Razak dies of heart attack

PB Abdul Razak was admitted to hospital three days ago died in the early hours of Friday. (Photo: File)

'Will visit again after I turn 50': 9-yr-old girl with placard at Sabarimala

Janani, who comes from Madurai in Tamil Nadu, visited the temple with her parents on Friday. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham