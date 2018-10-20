search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Right to tweet': Subramanian Swamy as Cong accuses him of 'influencing' Herald case

PTI
Published Oct 20, 2018, 5:38 pm IST
Updated Oct 20, 2018, 5:38 pm IST
Swamy was responding to Vora's application seeking court's order to restrain him from tweeting about the case.
Vora had earlier told the court that Swamy was indulging in 'character assassination' of the accused persons by tweeting. (Photo: File)
 Vora had earlier told the court that Swamy was indulging in 'character assassination' of the accused persons by tweeting. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Refuting allegations that he was trying to influence the proceedings in the National Herald case with his tweets, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday told a Delhi court that he does not remember the social media posts cited by the Congress.

Swamy was responding to Congress leader Motilal Vora's application seeking the court's order to restrain him from tweeting about the case in which Vora is an accused along with his party chief Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi.

 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) told the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal that he was afraid that the tweets cited by Vora “may be tampered with”, but maintained that he had “every right to tweet”. “I can't remember the tweets. I made countless tweets and do not know whether those cited by the applicant (Vora) are mine,” Swamy said. “The copies of tweets are not admissible under law and do not count as evidence to press on their application. If I do not know what are the evidence, how will I proceed further? I have every right to tweet. But the evidence you claim are not evidence since they are not certified,” he added.

He further argued that there was no evidence that his tweets were defamatory and therefore, Vora's application should be "dismissed". “They have not brought anything to show that the tweets, even if true, are defamatory to anyone. This is a case of corruption. it contains public interest. The country is moving to a more open society," Swamy said. "There is no evidence in this case and this application should be dismissed with a cost,” he added.

Senior advocate R S Cheema, representing Vora, said Swamy did not deny the allegations in the written submissions filed by the BJP leader. “This is contempt of court. When we filed application citing tweets, he did not deny them in his written submissions. He is interfering with my work as an advocate,” Cheema said, after which the court reserved its order on the application for November 17.

The BJP leader, in a private criminal complaint, had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh, through which Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YI) obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Ltd owed to the Congress.

Vora had earlier told the court that Swamy was indulging in "character assassination" of the accused persons by tweeting.

"The complainant (Swamy) is also insulting the lawyers appearing for the accused persons and trying to influence the ongoing probe by commenting on the merits of the case," the counsel had said.

Vora, also represented by advocate Tarannum Cheema, had requested the court to pass an injunction order restraining Swamy from tweeting about the case. In his application, Vora said he has time and again noticed that the complainant (Swamy) has been putting up various posts on social media regarding the daily proceedings of the case to defame the accused and for the vilification of the court process.

Vora also alleged that Swamy had been indulging in "loud and persistent publicity", amounting to an interference with the administration of justice.

The application said, "Before and after every date of hearing he (Swamy) unleashes hostile publicity through tweets, posts on social media or statements to the media." All the seven accused — the Gandhis, Motilal Vora (All India Congress Committee treasurer), Oscar Fernandes (AICC general secretary), Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and YI — have denied the allegations levelled against them in the case.

The court had summoned the accused persons, besides YI, on June 26, 2014. On December 19, 2015, it had granted bail to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Vora, Fernandes and Dubey, who had appeared before it pursuant to summonses.

Pitroda was also granted bail on February 20, 2016 when he had appeared in the court. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Vora, Fernandes, Dubey and Pitroda had been summoned for the alleged offences of misappropriation of property, criminal breach of trust and cheating, read with criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code.

...
Tags: national herald case, subramanian swamy, motilal vohra, rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vikas Bahl’s lawyer claims Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane tried using victim

Apart from Vikas Bahl, Anurag Kashyap and Vikamaditya Motwane, Phantom Films’ fourth member was Madhu Mantena.
 

Rishabh Pant to make ODI debut as India-West Indies series kicks off in Guwahati?

Although MS Dhoni will be India’s first-choice wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant will play as a batsman as India look to solve their middle-order puzzle ahead of the World Cup 2019. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Prince Harry opens memorial as royal tour continues

Joyous debut royal tour by the couple was buoyed by news that they are expecting their first baby. (Photo: AP)
 

8 ways for weight loss without diet or exercise

Here are 8 ways to lose weight without diet or exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Govt to allow data service initially under in-flight connectivity

Under the proposed in-flight connectivity guidelines, both voice and data services would be provided to passengers on flights.
 

ISL 2018-19: How Jorge Costa plotted FC Pune City's downfall in Maharashtra derby

Midfield general Paulo Machado was top-notch with his distribution and it was his partnership with the effervescent Rafael Bastos that caused an endless amount of trouble for Pune’s creaky rearguard. (Photo: ISL Media)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No action against driver in Amritsar train accident: MoS Manoj Sinha

Medical teams were rushed to the site of the accident in which at least 61 people, including women and children, died. (Photo: PTI)

UP man 'stoned to death' by monkeys; family wants case filed against them

Giving a different account of what happened, Krishnapal Singh, the brother of the 70-year-old, said that Dharampal was collecting wood for a 'havan' (ritual) when he was attacked by the monkeys (Representational Image)

Migrant workers from UP, Bihar among most dead in Amritsar train tragedy

Mass funeral of victims of rail accident at Shiv Puri, Durgiana Temple in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Mohan Bhagwat only picks up Ram temple issue before elections: SP

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary has accused Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat of remembering Lord Ram only 'months before the General Elections'. (Photo: File)

No one must interfere with Sabarimala temple traditions, says Rajinikanth

Kerala has been witnessing protests against the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into Sabarimala temple since the government had said it would abide by the ruling of the apex court. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham