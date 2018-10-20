search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘I'm 78-yrs-old, expedite matter’: Pachauri after court frames molestation charges

PTI
Published Oct 20, 2018, 1:42 pm IST
Updated Oct 20, 2018, 1:42 pm IST
The charges were framed after former TERI chief R K Pachauri, who was present in the courtroom, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.
On February 13, 2015, an FIR was registered against Pachauri and he was granted anticipatory bail in the case on March 21, 2015. (Photo: File)
 On February 13, 2015, an FIR was registered against Pachauri and he was granted anticipatory bail in the case on March 21, 2015. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday framed molestation charges against former TERI chief R K Pachauri in a case of alleged sexual harassment lodged by his former colleague.

Metropolitan Magistrate Charu Gupta put Pachauri on trial for the offence punishable under sections 354 (outraging modesty), 354 A (making physical contact, unwelcome and sexually coloured remarks) and 509 (teasing and using vulgar gesture and actions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

 

The charges were framed after Pachauri, who was present in the courtroom, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Advocate Ashish Dixit, appearing for the accused, sought a speedy trial after which the court put up the matter for further proceedings on January 4, 2019.

News agency ANI reported that Pachauri sought a speedy trial saying, “my age is 78 years, please expedite matter”.

Read: Court frames molestation charges against RK Pachauri in sexual harassment case

On February 13, 2015, an FIR was registered against Pachauri and he was granted anticipatory bail in the case on March 21, 2015.

The former TERI chief had earlier secured an interim order from Additional District Judge making it mandatory for media houses to publish or telecast the coverage of the case with a title that “in any court, the allegations have not been proved and they may not be correct”.

This order had also said “when such information is published in any page of a magazine or report, then it should be in middle of the page in bold letters and it should be five times larger than the font in which the article is being published”. Over 1,400-page charge sheet was filed by the Delhi Police on March 1, 2016, saying there was “sufficient evidence” against Pachauri that he had sexually harassed, stalked and threatened the complainant.

A supplementary chargesheet was filed in March 2017 after the police said it had retrieved several deleted e-mails and chats exchanged between the accused and the complainant.

The final report had said the deleted WhatsApp chats, text messages, retrieved from the cell phones, computer hard disks and other devices, were “not fabricated”.

The charge sheet, which was filed a year after the former research analyst of TERI lodged the complaint, had said Pachauri had committed offences under various sections of IPC. Pachauri has denied all the allegations against him.

...
Tags: rk pachauri, indian penal code, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prince Harry opens memorial as royal tour continues

Joyous debut royal tour by the couple was buoyed by news that they are expecting their first baby. (Photo: AP)
 

8 ways for weight loss without diet or exercise

Here are 8 ways to lose weight without diet or exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Govt to allow data service initially under in-flight connectivity

Under the proposed in-flight connectivity guidelines, both voice and data services would be provided to passengers on flights.
 

ISL 2018-19: How Jorge Costa plotted FC Pune City's downfall in Maharashtra derby

Midfield general Paulo Machado was top-notch with his distribution and it was his partnership with the effervescent Rafael Bastos that caused an endless amount of trouble for Pune’s creaky rearguard. (Photo: ISL Media)
 

Over 60,000 Indians received Green cards in 2017: DHS

Under the current regulation, skilled immigrants from India need to wait anywhere between 25-92 years for a Green Card due to per-country limits.
 

OnePlus fans can rejoice: OnePlus scraps 30 October 6T launch date

OnePlus had planned to announce the OnePlus 6T on October 30 in New York.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala MLA PB Abdul Razak dies of heart attack

PB Abdul Razak was admitted to hospital three days ago died in the early hours of Friday. (Photo: File)

'Will visit again after I turn 50': 9-yr-old girl with placard at Sabarimala

Janani, who comes from Madurai in Tamil Nadu, visited the temple with her parents on Friday. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Court frames molestation charges against RK Pachauri in sexual harassment case

Sexual harassment case was filed against ex-TERI chief RK Pachauri by his former colleague. (Photo: File | PTI)

#AmritsarTrainAccident another example of poor attitude towards safety: Alia Bhatt

Bollywood celebrities express grief over loss of lives in Amritsar train accident in which at least 61 people dies. (Photo: PTI)

Dussehra celebrations taking place at accident site for over 20 years: locals

At least 61 people were killed and 72 injured Friday evening after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy was run over by a train near here, officials said. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham