Watch: BJP councillor thrashes UP cop, attacks female colleague in restaurant

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 20, 2018, 1:45 pm IST
Updated Oct 20, 2018, 2:55 pm IST
The brawl initiated when the cop-lawyer duo started quarrelling with the staffers at the restaurant over delay in serving meals.
A sub-inspector, accompanying a female lawyer friend to a restaurant, was thrashed by its owner Manish Chaudhary, who is also a BJP councillor, following altercation over delay in serving food. (Screengrab | ANI)
 A sub-inspector, accompanying a female lawyer friend to a restaurant, was thrashed by its owner Manish Chaudhary, who is also a BJP councillor, following altercation over delay in serving food. (Screengrab | ANI)

Meerut: A sub-inspector, accompanying a female lawyer friend to a restaurant, was thrashed by its owner Munish Kumar, who is also a BJP councillor from Meerut's ward no. 40 has, following altercation over delay in serving food.

The incident that took place on Friday was captured in camera and later went viral on social media.

 

According to reports, Sukhpal Singh Pawar, Mohiuddinpur police outpost in-charge, went to a restaurant owned by BJP councillor Munish Kumar for dinner on Friday in inebriated condition. He was accompanied by a female colleague, who is a city-based lawyer. The brawl initiated when the cop-lawyer duo started quarrelling with the staffers at the restaurant over delay in serving meals.

Watch video here: (Note - strong language)

 

 

Owner Munish Kumar intervened and confronted the duo. The altercation turned murky after he thrashed and hurled abuses at SI Sukhpal who was eventually pinned on the ground.

BJP councillor Munish Kumar has been arrested under section 395 (punishment for dacoity) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code.

Tags: uttar pradesh crime, up councillor thrashes sub-inspector, up bjp councillor
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut




