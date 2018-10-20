search on deccanchronicle.com
Arunachal Pradesh stares at catastrophe

New Delhi: A landslide in Tibet has blocked the flow of the Yarlung Tsangpo (referred to as Yaluzangbu in Chinese) creating a “barrier lake” that could starve downstream areas of water in Arunachal Pradesh, sparking fears in India’s frontier north-eastern state. Authorities in Arunachal have issued an alert warning villagers in the state’s East Siang district — the area bordering China’s Tibet region — not to venture near the river. 

The district magistrate of Arunachal’s East Siang district Tamiyo Tatak said that water levels in the river had fallen drastically due to blockage and once it (the blockage) collapses or cleared in China, water might suddenly rush downstream, causing a disaster in India’s north-east.

 

The river, originating in the Tibetan plateau, is the source of India’s mighty Brahmaputra river which is the lifeline of the North-east. Yarlung Tsangpo becomes phenomenally wider and is called the Siang downstream from Arunachal Pradesh. After reaching Assam, the river is known as Brahmaputra.

In a statement issued from its embassy in New Delhi, China said it was working closely with India in sharing hydrological inputs under the Emergency Information Sharing Mechanism. 

Beijing said the “positive gesture” was part of the “Wuhan Consensus”, a reference to the informal summit at Wuhan in China between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement on the landslide, Chinese embassy spokesperson and Counselor Ji Rong said, “On the early morning of October 17, a landslide took place near Jiala Village in Milin County in the lower ranges of Yaluzangbu River in Tibet Autonomous Region of China.” 

“The river was blocked, and a barrier lake was formed. After the incident happened, ministry of water resources of China informed thIndian side immediately and activated the Emergency Information Sharing Mechanism. The Chinese Embassy further said, "The Chinese side will closely monitor situation of the barrier lake.”

