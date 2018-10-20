search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Dussehra celebrations taking place at accident site for over 20 years: locals

PTI
Published Oct 20, 2018, 10:30 am IST
Updated Oct 20, 2018, 10:35 am IST
Before train going to Amritsar that mowed down revellers, two trains passed through tracks, but they slowed down their speed, local claimed.
At least 61 people were killed and 72 injured Friday evening after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy was run over by a train near here, officials said. (Photo: PTI)
 At least 61 people were killed and 72 injured Friday evening after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy was run over by a train near here, officials said. (Photo: PTI)

Amritsar: For more than 20 years, people from adjoining villages would gather at the vacant plot at Joda Phatak, barely 50 metres from railway tracks, to witness the burning of Ravana effigy as part of Dussehra celebrations. What has been a source of joy and excitement to the young and the old for over two decades turned out to be a nightmare on Friday, after at least 61 revellers who had spilled onto railway tracks were mowed down by a train.

Fifty-year-old Jaswant said that the Ravana effigy is burnt at this plot, while the Ramlila event was organised at a good distance from the railway tracks. Jawant claimed that people did not hear horn of the train coming from Jalandhar as there were noise due to bursting of firecrackers.

 

Before the train going to Amritsar from Jalandhar that mowed down the revellers, two trains passed through the tracks, but they slowed down their speed, he claimed.

Locals said that the train tragedy took place around 7.10 pm on Friday when railway tracks were packed with people who were watching the burning of Ravana effigy.

"Ravana effigy is being burnt at this vacant plot for over 20 years, but no such incident has happened earlier," Balwikdar, another resident, said.

At least 61 people were killed and 72 injured Friday evening after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy was run over by a train near here, officials said.

The train was coming from Jalandhar when the accident occurred at Joda Phatak near Amritsar, where at least 300 people were watching 'Ravana dahan' at a ground adjacent to the tracks.

Tags: amritsar, punjab, train accident, dussehra celebrations
Location: India, Punjab, Amritsar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus fans can rejoice: OnePlus scraps 30 October 6T launch date

OnePlus had planned to announce the OnePlus 6T on October 30 in New York.
 

E-cigarette vaping may delay wound healing, says study

E-cigarettes are not a safe alternative to traditional cigarettes as it relates to timely wound healing.
 

Hyderabad gets country’s first dog park

Pooches will be treated with an extravagant experience as the park houses a splash pool, an amphitheatre, loo cafe and three lawns. (Photo: ANI)
 

Women suffer side-effects of chemotherapy more frequently than men: study

While 81 per cent of women faced hair loss, 74 per cent men were affected by it (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Introducing more oily fish to your diet can keep ill health at bay in old age

The essential fatty acids are found in salmon, mackerel and sardines (Photo: AFP)
 

Citrus fruits help prevent cancer, heart disease, dementia and wrinkles

Citrus fruits contain antioxidant polyphenols and vitamin C which protect cells from the damaging effects of free radicals. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sabarimala is South's Ayodhya, says Vishwa Hindu Parishad

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury had termed the violence witnessed in Sabarimala as 'the worst form of vote bank politics being played in the country at the expense of destroying social harmony.' (Photo: PTI)

Don't blame Railways for Amritsar tragedy, people need to be alert: Ashwani Lohani

Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani further briefed that the two manned level-crossing on the track, where the accident took place, was closed. (Photo: PTI)

Dussehra revellers clicking selfies when train ran over crowd in Amritsar

Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of a train accident at Joda Phatak in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: Counting underway for municipal polls, results to be declared today

The polls were held in four phases amid tight security arrangements covering 79 municipal bodies with an electorate of about 17 lakhs. (Representational image)

Tirupati traffic police help fill government coffer

Since its launch, the e-challan system has been helping the police spot the violators easily, with the aid of technology.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham