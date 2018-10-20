search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

8 new Zika cases in Rajasthan, people infected in outbreak climbs to 117

PTI
Published Oct 20, 2018, 8:29 pm IST
Updated Oct 20, 2018, 8:29 pm IST
Rajasthan health dept has formed 5-member committee to investigate, examine and track Zika virus disease.
A man sleeps under the cover of a mosquito net in the evening. Zika virus is transmitted through the aedes aegypti mosquito, and causes fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain. (Photo: AP)
 A man sleeps under the cover of a mosquito net in the evening. Zika virus is transmitted through the aedes aegypti mosquito, and causes fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain. (Photo: AP)

Jaipur: Eight new cases of Zika virus were detected in Jaipur on Saturday, taking the total number of infected people to 117, a Rajasthan health department spokesperson said.

Out of the total, 98 have recovered after treatment, he said.

 

The state health department also formed a five-member committee on Saturday to investigate, examine and track Zika virus disease in pregnant patients of first trimester. The committee will submit the report to the director of public health from time to time, an order said.

Most of the cases which have been reported are from Shastri Nagar area where fogging and other anti-larvae activities are being carried out to prevent the spread of the virus.

The virus, transmitted through the aedes aegypti mosquito, causes fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain. It is harmful to pregnant women, as it can lead to microcephaly, a condition in which a baby’s head is significantly smaller in newborns.

In India, the first outbreak was reported in Ahmedabad in January 2017 and the second in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district in July that year. Both these outbreaks were successfully contained through intensive surveillance and vector management.

The disease is under surveillance of the Union health ministry although it is no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern under WHO notification since November 18, 2016.

...
Tags: zika virus, rajasthan health department, union health ministry, who, aedes aegypti mosquito
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vikas Bahl’s lawyer claims Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane tried using victim

Apart from Vikas Bahl, Anurag Kashyap and Vikamaditya Motwane, Phantom Films’ fourth member was Madhu Mantena.
 

Rishabh Pant to make ODI debut as India-West Indies series kicks off in Guwahati?

Although MS Dhoni will be India’s first-choice wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant will play as a batsman as India look to solve their middle-order puzzle ahead of the World Cup 2019. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Prince Harry opens memorial as royal tour continues

Joyous debut royal tour by the couple was buoyed by news that they are expecting their first baby. (Photo: AP)
 

8 ways for weight loss without diet or exercise

Here are 8 ways to lose weight without diet or exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Govt to allow data service initially under in-flight connectivity

Under the proposed in-flight connectivity guidelines, both voice and data services would be provided to passengers on flights.
 

ISL 2018-19: How Jorge Costa plotted FC Pune City's downfall in Maharashtra derby

Midfield general Paulo Machado was top-notch with his distribution and it was his partnership with the effervescent Rafael Bastos that caused an endless amount of trouble for Pune’s creaky rearguard. (Photo: ISL Media)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Dalit activist aborts Sabarimala trek after rain, cops to verify background

If Manju manages to reach the shrine, she would be the first woman from the menstruating age group to visit the temple. (Photo: File) 

Rahul Gandhi promises farm loan waiver in Telangana; slams Modi, KCR

Rahul Gandhi kicked off the party's campaign for December 7 Telangana Assembly polls at a public meeting in Nirmal district. (Photo: File)

'Right to tweet': Subramanian Swamy as Cong accuses him of 'influencing' Herald case

Vora had earlier told the court that Swamy was indulging in 'character assassination' of the accused persons by tweeting. (Photo: File)

No action against driver in Amritsar train accident: MoS Manoj Sinha

Medical teams were rushed to the site of the accident in which at least 61 people, including women and children, died. (Photo: PTI)

UP man 'stoned to death' by monkeys; family wants case filed against them

Giving a different account of what happened, Krishnapal Singh, the brother of the 70-year-old, said that Dharampal was collecting wood for a 'havan' (ritual) when he was attacked by the monkeys (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham