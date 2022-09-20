  
Nation Current Affairs 20 Sep 2022 TS yet to make publi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TS yet to make public inquiry committee report on botched family planning surgeries

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Sep 20, 2022, 12:45 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2022, 12:45 am IST
34 women underwent the surgeries on August 25, of whom four died within two days. The other women developed the same infection. (Representational Image/By arrangement)
 34 women underwent the surgeries on August 25, of whom four died within two days. The other women developed the same infection. (Representational Image/By arrangement)

HYDERABAD: The state government, which promised a “fully transparent” investigation into the death of four women following a family planning surgery on August 25 at one of its hospitals, is holding on to the inquiry committee report into the incident, 15 days after the September 5 deadline for submitting the report.

It is learnt that the committee, headed by Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr G. Srinivasa Rao, “identified” hospital-induced staphylococcus infection as the reason for the death because none of those involved in the surgery that day had followed basic sterilisation procedures. It was discovered that a few employees at the Government Hospital in Ibrahimpatnam and an outsourced surgeon who performed the procedures did not adhere to the family planning regulations.

In all, 34 women underwent the surgeries on August 25, of whom four died within two days. The other women developed the same infection. However, after being transported to the city and being treated at NIMS and Apollo hospitals, their lives were saved.

According to insider sources, the "investigation" into the episode did not entirely adhere to the protocol that is required in terms of questioning all parties involved, and the findings themselves were framed in a way to limit the government's liability in the incident that resulted in the deaths of the four women.

It is learnt that even Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan who visited some of the family planning operations victims at NIMS and sought a report from the government is yet to be informed of the findings of the investigation committee.

Another government source said that the delay in making the report public was not done to conceal the "truth” but rather to declare a definite government plan to prevent future instances of such blatant disregard for patient safety and deliberate negligence on the part of hospital employees.

...
Tags: family planning surgeries, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

Ibrahimpatnam tragedy: FP operations done in untidy area
2 ‘die’ after FP op, kin bid to attack health chief foiled
Telangana: Toll in botched up family planning surgery up at 4

Latest From Nation

The AP Legislative Council witnessed uproarious scenes (Photo: DC Image)

Uproar in council as TD, YSRC legislators target each other

Many government colleges have begun sending messages to special WhatsApp groups asking students to pay up

Govt colleges threaten students, tell them to pay maintenance fee

Special teams of the national investigation agency shifted Irfan and Saleem to Hyderabad for further investigations.

Police on high alert in Karimnagar with NIA arrest of two PFI men

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will release the online quota of Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets (DC Image)

TTD to release online quota of Rs 300 tickets for November on September 21



MOST POPULAR

 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
 

Don’t give kids antibiotics, docs warn parents

Antibiotics are effective only against bacterial infections while most infections among children during monsoon are viral, opine many doctors. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

How to Get Thick Eyebrows: 10 Simple Ways To Do

Ways to get thicker eyebrows (Image: Twitter)
 

12 Best Juices for Weight Loss

Vitamin C is good for weight loss, as it boosts your metabolism and helps burn calories and fat.
 

Submit report on errant pubs, Telangana HC tells top cops

Justice Lalitha wanted to know from the police, GHMC and excise department whether they were adhering to the statutory duties and obligations before granting permissions or whether they were taking action only when they were compelled to do so (Representational image/DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Protests in Chandigarh after objectionable videos of women students leaked

Massive protests were held by Chandigarh University students in Mohali on Saturday night after alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' of women students went viral. (ANI)

Niti Aayog-like body to be set up in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that an institution on the lines of Niti Aayog would be set up in the state for comprehensive data analysis (Photo: PTI)

India has powerful case to be permanent member of UN Security Council: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar interacts with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during a meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (PTI Photo)

PFI case: NIA raids multiple places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out searches at multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. (ANI)

SCO Summit: PM Modi stresses diplomacy in meet with Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Russia Vladimir Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of SCO Summit, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->