TS yet to make public inquiry committee report on botched family planning surgeries

HYDERABAD: The state government, which promised a “fully transparent” investigation into the death of four women following a family planning surgery on August 25 at one of its hospitals, is holding on to the inquiry committee report into the incident, 15 days after the September 5 deadline for submitting the report.

It is learnt that the committee, headed by Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr G. Srinivasa Rao, “identified” hospital-induced staphylococcus infection as the reason for the death because none of those involved in the surgery that day had followed basic sterilisation procedures. It was discovered that a few employees at the Government Hospital in Ibrahimpatnam and an outsourced surgeon who performed the procedures did not adhere to the family planning regulations.

In all, 34 women underwent the surgeries on August 25, of whom four died within two days. The other women developed the same infection. However, after being transported to the city and being treated at NIMS and Apollo hospitals, their lives were saved.

According to insider sources, the "investigation" into the episode did not entirely adhere to the protocol that is required in terms of questioning all parties involved, and the findings themselves were framed in a way to limit the government's liability in the incident that resulted in the deaths of the four women.

It is learnt that even Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan who visited some of the family planning operations victims at NIMS and sought a report from the government is yet to be informed of the findings of the investigation committee.

Another government source said that the delay in making the report public was not done to conceal the "truth” but rather to declare a definite government plan to prevent future instances of such blatant disregard for patient safety and deliberate negligence on the part of hospital employees.