Schools to get only five days holidays for Dasara in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The school education department on Tuesday reduced the Dasara holidays by five days and asked schools to work on second Saturdays to compensate for the holidays announced for schools due to the heavy rains and on other occasions.

A circular issued by the director of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to the director of school education on Tuesday stated that holidays were declared for schools for six days from July 11 to 16, and on September 17 on account of National Integration Day.

This resulted in a loss of seven working days. As per the academic calendar 2022-23, the working days for the academic year was 230. To make up five of the lost days, the Dasara holidays will be be from October 1 to 9, resulting in five additional working days.

Apart from this, the circular has directed the Department to issue instructions to schools to function on second Saturdays for five months from November 2022 to April 2023 to make up for other days.