Low pressure area in Bay of Bengal, heavy rains likely in AP

Visakhapatnam: A low-pressure area formed over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal extended up to 5.8 km above mean sea level on Monday. The low-pressure area is likely to move northwestwards towards the Odisha coast and become more marked during the next 24 hours, the IMD report from Amaravati said. The IMD issued an advisory to fishermen not to venture into the sea during the next three days.

As per the IMD report, under the influence of the above system,

heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in East Godavari, West Godavari districts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Viskhapatnam of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Krishna and Guntur districts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next three days.

Squally weather with wind speeds of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph

is very likely over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the same period.

During the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 on Monday, Vararamachandrapur (East Godavari) received 13cm of rain, followed by Eluru (West Godavari) 11cm, Kunavaram (East Godavari) 5cm, Parvathipuram (Vizianagaram) 5cm, Velairpad (West Godavari) 5cm, Nellimarla (Vizianagaram) 5cm and S. Kota (Vizianagaram) 5cm.