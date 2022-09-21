  
Nation, Current Affairs

Don't raid gutka makers or sellers, Telangana HC orders police

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 21, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Telangana High Court (Image: DC)
 Telangana High Court (Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: Justice Kanneganti Lalitha of the Telangana High Court  on Tuesday directed the Director-General of Police to issue a circular directing police officers to not conduct raids, seize or stop the manufacture, storage, transportation and sale of tobacco products like ‘khaini’, ‘kharra’, scented tobacco or flavoured tobacco and other tobacco products.

The judge said the circular issued to that effect to police officers must be produced before the High Court on Wednesday, otherwise the DGP would have to appear before the court.

Justice Lalitha issued these orders following  the interim orders issued by the Supreme Court  staying  the notification issued by the state government which had banned the sale of gutka and tobacco products in packets or sachets.

Some gutka traders approached  the High Court  alleging that the  police had conducted raids and seized stocks despite the Supreme Court orders. They also informed the High Court that a division bench of  the High Court  had given a clarification that the Supreme Court orders shall be followed by the police.

They complained that even after seizing the stock from them, the police were not producing it before the courts concerned. Taking a serious view of the matter, Justice Lalitha ordered government counsel for home to submit  whether or not the seized stock were deposited before the courts. If  they were submitted, Justice Lalitha said, the details should be submitted to the court.

Tags: telangana high court, gutka, telangana police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


-->