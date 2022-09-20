  
Delhi liquor scam: ED detains realtor

 ED officials, who arrived from Delhi, conducted raids on the Banjara Hills residence of Vennamaneni Srinivas Rao, director of Pavitra Pies Private Limited at Jeedimetla, and seized documents. (Representational image: PTI)

Hyderabad: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conducted raids in several locations in the city on Monday and detained a realtor for questioning as part of their intensified search operations in connection with the Delhi liquor scam and alleged illegal transactions.

ED officials, who arrived from Delhi, conducted raids on the Banjara Hills residence of Vennamaneni Srinivas Rao, director of Pavitra Pies Private Limited at Jeedimetla, and seized documents. Incidentally, Gorantla Buchi Babu is the auditor for Srinivas Rao's businesses.

The ED sleuths conducted raids at various locations in Madhapur, Banjara Hills, and Uppal on the basis of information reportedly provided by auditor Buchibabu. After searching Srinivas Rao's residence for several hours, the ED investigators picked him up and took him to the Basheerbagh ED office, where they interrogated him.

Rao is suspected by the ED of engaging in unlawful financial activities by making investments in a number of local firms and allegedly played a crucial role in the Delhi liquor scam case. The businessman was questioned by the central investigating agency on the establishment of Information Technology (IT) and IT-Enabled services companies in Uppal.

The ED investigators conducted searches at a travel agency in Madhapur and inquired about the company's operations and its investors. According to reports, the investigation team found information about Srinivas Rao's shady dealings in these businesses.

After receiving documents from auditor Buchi Babu, ED personnel double-checked the information by grilling Srinivas Rao at ED office in the city. In the past few days, the ED carried out raids at 40 different locations in connection with the Delhi liquor scam, seizing records, files, and documents pertaining to business dealings and financial transactions.

